F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

Components 1 is embarking on its third triple-header of an unprecedented season calendar following the Belgian Grand Prix.

Drivers conquered Eau Rouge on the weekend – daredevil Pierre Gasly greater than most as he overtook Sergio Perez on the near-200mph uphill flip – with Lewis Hamilton as soon as once more rising victorious.

The Mercedes famous person has surged forward within the F1 driver standings after one other cruise management victory with out even needing to fend off team-mate Valtteri Botts or Max Verstappen this time round.

The entrance three remained in place all through each lap of the race, and whereas Daniel Ricciardo’s spirited drive within the Renault took him shut to Verstappen’s Purple Bull, he ran out of time to make an important play for the rostrum.

Ferrari’s woes continued with a debacle at Spa. Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel completed 14th and 13th respectively with each drivers airing frustrations over the staff radio channel mid-race.

The Italian staff are underneath intense strain to salvage their season, notably with an uncomfortable homecoming race this weekend at Monza.

By way of the F1 constructor standings, Mercedes are working away on the prime, however Purple Bull, Racing Level and McLaren have dislodged Ferrari and are all concerned in a terrific midfield battle.

McLaren have loved nice success up to now with British ace Lando Norris having fun with a rip-roaring begin to his second season.

Try all the things you want to know concerning the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars beneath.

F1 newest information

Daniel Ricciardo has claimed a setup ‘discovery’ led to a massively improved show in Belgium.

The Renault driver picked up his greatest results of the 2020 calendar up to now in fourth, whereas team-mate Esteban Ocon completed behind in fifth, a marked enchancment on current outings.

Ricciardo and the staff have tinkered and toyed all through the season, and he believes they struck a candy spot at Silverstone and can proceed to construct in 2020.

He instructed Autosport: “There’s positively one thing we picked up from Silverstone – like a candy spot.

“I discovered it when it comes to feeling within the automotive, ‘Proper, that is the place we want to run the automotive’. And we performed round a bit right here as nicely this weekend with it.

“And once more there was one session, I feel it was in FP2, the place I used to be like, ‘Okay we discovered the candy spot.’ So there’s something elementary which I feel we’ve acquired choke maintain on.

“It actually brings the automotive alive. So yeah that’s one thing which I’m fairly assured in, the place the RS20 likes to be run.

“And I’m undecided we had one thing like this final yr. I’m undecided we had like an actual discovery like this final yr, in order that’s been encouraging.”

F1 2020 calendar

Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth September

Observe: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th September

Observe: Mugello

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th – 27th September

Observe: Sochi

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 11 – German Grand Prix

Date: ninth – 11th October

Observe: Nurburgring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 23rd – 25th October

Observe: Portimao

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 13 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 30th October – 1st November

Observe: Imola

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 14 – Turkish Grand Prix

Date: 13 – 15th November

Observe: Istanbul

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 15 – Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: 27 – 29th November

Observe: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 16 – Sakhir Grand Prix

Date: 4 – sixth December

Observe: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 17 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th December

Observe: Yas Marina

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

F1 outcomes

Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: third – fifth July

Observe: Purple Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Spherical 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th – 12th July

Observe: Purple Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)

Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Observe: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Observe: Silverstone

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Spherical 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: seventh – ninth August

Observe: Silverstone

MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Observe: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Observe: Spa

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)

What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?

Like all sports activities, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with quite a few races cancelled and virtually all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.

The confirmed races are all based mostly in – or shut to – Europe, making the advanced logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

It has been a comparatively easy experience, albeit advanced, for Components 1, which means the case might construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus might have hopefully slowed.

Components 1 on TV

You’ll be able to watch each observe, qualifying and race session dwell on Sky Sports activities F1.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – can be proven dwell on Channel 4.

Components 1 dwell stream on-line

You’ll be able to watch F1 races with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can dwell stream the Grands Prix through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Which F1 drivers can be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Purple Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Level

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Components 1 season finish?

The ultimate race of the season is ready to happen in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 13th December.

It will permit a protracted low season, greater than sufficient races in 2020 to present a stable championship calendar, whereas additionally minimising danger by not traversing your complete globe looking for race tracks due to double-headers.

It stays to be seen how the 2021 season will play out, however you may anticipate a extra acquainted calendar now that the height of the disaster seems to have subsided.

What’s going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours

We’ll preserve you posted all through the season with the newest information and rumours concerning the 2021 season. For now, the season is predicted to begin as regular in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of extra to be introduced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will go away Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to change from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.

There are seemingly to be loads extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we are able to absorb the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

