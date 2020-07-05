F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The 2020 Method 1 season is tantalisingly shut to a return with the primary Grand Prix of the season going down in days.

The beautiful hills of Spielberg will present a dramatic backdrop for the opening race – the Austrian Grand Prix – with drivers, groups and followers craving a chunk of motorsport motion.

Historically, the Australian Grand Prix opens the race calendar, however was cancelled on the eve of follow in March after one of many F1 workforce members fell sick with the virus.

Races are to be held behind closed doorways and rigorous testing will happen among the many minimal personnel to be deployed at races for the foreseeable future.

Drivers and employees may also journey in ‘isolation’ to minimise the chance of choosing up the virus in transit.

Nevertheless, as soon as automobiles slide onto the grid, the rip-roaring motion we’ve wholly accustomed to will start and we are able to’t wait! The considered that first nook in that first race will probably be sufficient pleasure to see you thru the week.

Try all the pieces you want to know concerning the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars under.

When is F1 again?

Are you prepared? The Method 1 season is raring to go together with a brand new begin confirmed.

Apply will happen in Austria on Friday third July with the Grand prix going down two days later on Sunday fifth July.

It would have been 110 days because the Australian Grand Prix was supposed to open up the season, however followers will simply be relieved to lastly get some motion going on the observe.

F1 newest information

Kerbs have been faraway from the ultimate two corners on the Purple Bull Ring forward of the Austrian Grand Prix to restrict bodywork harm whereas groups are working low on spare elements.

Some groups have voiced considerations over shortages of sure elements due to the coronavirus lockdown, and organisers in Austria have moved to ease the burden by altering the observe.

Lewis Hamilton broken his entrance wing after repeatedly sweeping too huge on the ultimate nook due to a problem with the Mercedes automobile in Spielberg final yr.

The transfer is unlikely to alter too many groups’ plans, however will provide just a little extra mercy to these drivers feeling their manner again into the cockpit after an extended absence.

F1 2020 calendar

Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix #1

Date: third – fifth July

Observe: Purple Bull Ring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Lewis Hamilton begins the hunt for his seventh world title when the 2020 F1 season lastly will get underway in Austria this week.

Like many sports activities returning to motion, there’s an air of unpredictability going into the primary race below lockdown restrictions.

Try the hyperlink to our full race preview – together with a complete TV schedule – forward of the Austrian Grand Prix. Plus the primary of our unique In The Pit Lane chats with David Croft forward of the race.

Spherical 2 – Austrian Grand Prix #2

Date: 10th – 12th July

Observe: Purple Bull Ring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Observe: Hungaroring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix #1

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Observe: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV / Channel 4

Spherical 5 – British Grand Prix #2

Date: seventh – ninth August

Observe: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Observe: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Observe: Spa

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth September

Observe: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

To be up to date with extra races…

What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?

By the tip of this calendar, eight races may have taken place as an alternative of the initially deliberate 15.

An additional seven races have been due to be held after sixth September – the date for the Italian Grand Prix – and they’ll all be anticipated to go forward in some capability, doubtlessly inside the similar timeframe as initially meant.

Nevertheless, the eight races confirmed are all primarily based in Europe, making the complicated logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

A lot will rely on whether or not the restart is a easy one, and if it goes off with no hitch, the case will construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus could have hopefully slowed.

Method 1 on TV

You’ll be able to watch each follow, qualifying and race session dwell on Sky Sports activities F1.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will probably be proven dwell on Channel 4.

Method 1 dwell stream on-line

You’ll be able to watch F1 races with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can dwell stream the Grands Prix through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Which F1 races have been cancelled?

The record of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:

Australian Grand Prix – 15th March

– 15th March Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March

– 22nd March Vietnam Grand Prix – fifth April

– fifth April Chinese language Grand Prix – 19th April

– 19th April Dutch Grand Prix – third Could

– third Could Spanish Grand Prix – 10th Could

– 10th Could Monaco Grand Prix – 24th Could

– 24th Could Azerbaijan Grand Prix – seventh June

– seventh June Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June

– 14th June French Grand Prix – 28th June

– 28th June Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September

– 20th September Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October

A complete 0f 12 cancelled races would have minimize the calendar down to simply 10 Grands Prix. Nevertheless, with F1 bosses including back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the whole needs to be greater than that.

Which F1 drivers will probably be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Purple Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Level

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Method 1 season finish?

As talked about, groups will hope the season will finish across the similar time as initially anticipated in November.

If logistics can’t be labored out given the coronavirus scenario within the months to come, extra races face the potential of cancellation, although it’s extra probably they are going to be relocated to guarantee as many races as attainable can go forward.

In concept, the season might lengthen additional than anticipated, however organisers will probably be decided to affect subsequent season as little as attainable.

What’s going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours

We’ll preserve you posted all through the season with the most recent information and rumours concerning the 2021 season. For now, the season is anticipated to begin as normal in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of extra to be introduced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will depart Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to swap from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.

There are probably to be a lot extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we are able to absorb the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

