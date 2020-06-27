F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV & full Grand Prix schedule

The 2020 System 1 season is tantalisingly shut to a return with the primary Grand Prix of the season happening in days.

Eight races have been confirmed, together with a double-header at Silverstone, because the motorsport championship prepares to lastly kick-start the season.

The Australian Grand Prix ought to have hosted the opening race of the 2020 calendar in March, however was cancelled on the eve of apply after one of many F1 workforce members fell ailing with the virus.

After all, F1 received’t return the identical as earlier than – but. Races will probably be held behind closed doorways and quite a few assessments will probably be carried out forward of races to forestall an outbreak.

Minimal personnel will probably be utilized in races for the foreseeable future, whereas drivers and employees will journey in ‘isolation’ to minimise the chance of selecting up the virus in transit.

Nonetheless, as soon as vehicles slide onto the grid, the very same lightning-fast motion will begin and we will’t wait!

The revised calendar will convey a spot of pleasure to followers around the globe who will probably be eager for a slice of their favorite sport.

Take a look at all the pieces you want to know in regards to the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars under.

When is F1 again?

Are you prepared? The System 1 season is raring to go together with a brand new begin confirmed.

Follow will happen in Austria on Friday third July with the Grand prix happening two days later on Sunday fifth July.

It can have been 110 days because the Australian Grand Prix was supposed to open up the season, however followers will simply be relieved to lastly get some motion going on the observe.

F1 2020 calendar

Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix #1

Date: third – fifth July

Monitor: Pink Bull Ring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 2 – Austrian Grand Prix #2

Date: 10th – 12th July

Monitor: Pink Bull Ring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Monitor: Hungaroring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix #1

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Monitor: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV / Channel 4

Spherical 5 – British Grand Prix #2

Date: seventh – ninth August

Monitor: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Monitor: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Monitor: Spa

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth September

Monitor: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

To be up to date with extra races…

What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?

By the tip of this calendar, eight races can have taken place as a substitute of the initially deliberate 15.

An additional seven races had been due to be held after sixth September – the date for the Italian Grand Prix – they usually can all be anticipated to go forward in some capability, probably inside the identical time-frame as initially meant.

Nonetheless, the eight races confirmed are all based mostly in Europe, making the advanced logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

A lot will rely on whether or not the restart is a easy one, and if it goes off with out a hitch, the case will construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus might have hopefully slowed.

System 1 on TV

You’ll be able to watch each apply, qualifying and race session reside on Sky Sports activities F1.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will probably be proven reside on Channel 4.

System 1 reside stream on-line

You’ll be able to watch F1 races with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can reside stream the Grands Prix by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Which F1 races have been cancelled?

The record of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:

Australian Grand Prix – 15th March

– 15th March Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March

– 22nd March Vietnam Grand Prix – fifth April

– fifth April Chinese language Grand Prix – 19th April

– 19th April Dutch Grand Prix – third Might

– third Might Spanish Grand Prix – 10th Might

– 10th Might Monaco Grand Prix – 24th Might

– 24th Might Azerbaijan Grand Prix – seventh June

– seventh June Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June

– 14th June French Grand Prix – 28th June

– 28th June Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September

– 20th September Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October

A complete 0f 12 cancelled races would have minimize the calendar down to simply 10 Grands Prix. Nonetheless, with F1 bosses including back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the full ought to be increased than that.

Which F1 drivers will probably be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Pink Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Level

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the System 1 season finish?

As talked about, groups will hope the season will finish across the identical time as initially anticipated in November.

If logistics can’t be labored out given the coronavirus scenario within the months to come, extra races face the potential of cancellation, although it’s extra possible they are going to be relocated to guarantee as many races as doable can go forward.

In idea, the season might prolong additional than anticipated, however organisers will probably be decided to impression subsequent season as little as doable.

What’s going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours

We’ll preserve you posted all through the season with the most recent information and rumours in regards to the 2021 season. For now, the season is anticipated to begin as regular in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of other extra to be introduced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will depart Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to swap from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.

There are possible to be loads extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we will absorb the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

In case you’re in search of one thing else to watch earlier than and after the soccer, try our TV information.