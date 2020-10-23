F1 2020 calendar on TV | How to watch live races & Grand Prix schedule

The System 1 2020 season could also be cruising in the direction of a commanding Lewis Hamilton title victory, however the underlying drama continues to present followers with a variety of sub-plots to spend money on.

McLaren and two different groups are separated by simply six factors within the F1 constructor standings because the midfield battle continues to swing backwards and forwards.

Hamilton continues to dominate the F1 driver standings, whereas Mercedes’ iron grip of the F1 constructor standings stays stronger than ever, however there may be nonetheless a lot to take pleasure in past the principle headlines.

Groups will now face a model new monitor within the Algarve for the Portuguese Grand Prix with the midfield battle roaring and Max Verstappen persevering with to breathe down Valtteri Bottas’ neck within the standings.

Take a look at all the things you want to know concerning the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars beneath.

F1 2020 calendar on TV

Spherical 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: twenty third – twenty fifth October

Observe: Portimao

Spherical 13 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: thirtieth October – 1st November

Observe: Imola

Spherical 14 – Turkish Grand Prix

Date: thirteenth – fifteenth November

Observe: Istanbul

Spherical 15 – Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: twenty seventh – twenty ninth November

Observe: Bahrain

Spherical 16 – Sakhir Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth December

Observe: Bahrain

Spherical 17 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: eleventh – thirteenth December

Observe: Yas Marina

F1 outcomes

Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: third – fifth July

Observe: Purple Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Spherical 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: tenth – twelfth July

Observe: Purple Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)

Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: seventeenth – nineteenth July

Observe: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: thirty first July – 2nd August

Observe: Silverstone

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Spherical 5 – seventieth Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: seventh – ninth August

Observe: Silverstone

MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – sixteenth August

Observe: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: twenty eighth – thirtieth August

Observe: Spa

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)

Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth September

Observe: Monza

PIERRE GASLY (ALPHATAURI) Carlos Sainz (McLaren) Lance Stroll (Racing Level)

Spherical 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: eleventh – thirteenth September

Observe: Mugello

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Alex Albon (Purple Bull)

Spherical 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: twenty fifth – twenty seventh September

Observe: Sochi

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Spherical 11 – Eifel Grand Prix

Date: ninth – eleventh October

Observe: Nurburgring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)

What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?

Like all sports activities, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with quite a few races cancelled and nearly all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.

The confirmed races are all primarily based in – or shut to – Europe, making the complicated logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

It has been a comparatively easy journey, albeit complicated, for System 1, which means the case could construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus could have hopefully slowed.

System 1 on TV

You may watch each apply, qualifying and race session live on Sky Sports activities F1.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – might be proven live on Channel 4.

System 1 live stream on-line

You may watch F1 races with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the Grands Prix through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Which F1 drivers might be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Purple Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Level

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the System 1 season finish?

The ultimate race of the season is about to happen in Abu Dhabi on Sunday thirteenth December.

This can enable an extended low season, greater than sufficient races in 2020 to present a stable championship calendar, whereas additionally minimising danger by not traversing your entire globe seeking race tracks due to double-headers.

It stays to be seen how the 2021 season will play out, however you’ll be able to count on a extra acquainted calendar now that the height of the disaster seems to have subsided.

What is going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours

We’ll hold you posted all through the season with the most recent information and rumours concerning the 2021 season. For now, the season is anticipated to begin as typical in February with 18 races on the billing and several other extra to be introduced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will go away Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to swap from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.

There are doubtless to be a lot extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we are able to absorb the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

