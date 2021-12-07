F1 2021 is updated for free with the F2 season, with the official drivers and designs.

Patch 1.14 is available for all platforms and also fixes some bugs.

Over the years there have been many complaints from users about the release date of video games from Formula 1, since these usually arrive well after the start of the season. This time difference is something that Codemasters has tried to remedy it even before it was acquired by Electronic Arts and, with their latest installment, they have managed to offer the game earlier.

It is something that fans who follow motorsport are undoubtedly grateful for, but F1 2021 still had a pending account: the 2021 season of F2. The second competition to be promoted to the top category of motorsports was available with a version from the previous year, and luckily the update arrives with the latest patch 1.14, with the drivers and official single-seater designs.

Pilots and official designs added, plus bug fixesAs we see in the patch notes, in addition to the inclusion of the 2021 season of F2 (in the absence of only one race for the end of the Formula 1 Championship), they are carried out various settings aimed at solving problems in the title. These range from lack of response with the steering wheel Logitech G923 in CP up to a reduction in the time between stops when two drivers of the same team meet in the pit lane. The developer resembles even the FIA ​​lately, as the update adjusts the runway boundaries on the curves of some slopes such as Portimao.

It does not seem that we have much more news in sight, but we will have to keep track of Codemasters since, as we learned a few months ago, they are working on the most ambitious project in their history. About the latest installment of the officially licensed Formula 1 game, Carlos Gallego told you that it is a tremendously versatile title, and a franchise that is better than ever. If you want to know more, head over to his analysis of F1 2021 to learn more about his opinion.

