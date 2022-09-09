F1 22 adds a new circuit, a challenge and dresses Ferrari in yellow in its next update

Codemasters’ driving title adds the Ferrari special edition for the Italian Grand Prix.

This weekend, Formula 1 celebrates the ever-popular Italian Grand Prix, which is why F1 22 did not want to miss the event. Codemasters y Electronic Arts They add new content periodically through free updates, and this time it will not be different.

As the company has announced, F1 22 will join the celebration of the Scuderia Ferrari in Monza adding to the game the new design of the Ferrari with yellow touches, in addition to the drivers’ uniforms, the pit crew’s clothing and the corresponding helmets and boots. You can see what it looks like in the video below:

The Shanghai International Circuit is added for freeThis content will be free for all users on PC and consoles for one month from September 12, although the F1 22 update also adds the Shanghai International Circuitwhich has starred in the Chinese Grand Prix on multiple occasions.

It is something that we already knew was going to arrive after the incorporation of Portimao, but you can see below an image of how the characteristic elements of the main straight have been recreated:

Alongside all this, and to celebrate the Lunar Festival of Chinese culture, players will also be able to face a new challenge through a free weekly event. Driving Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou, we will need to pass his childhood hero Fernando Alonso and his teammate Valtteri Bottas in the last six laps of the race. From September 12 to 25, players who finish seventh or better at the Singapore Grand Prix will unlock a special car decoration customizable named Kohaku Koi.

It’s clear that F1 22 is working out well for Electronic Arts, as the Codemasters title has led sales in several territories in the first few weeks after its release. It seems to us a good set-up of the franchisewhich has been adapted to the new regulations of the official championship but still has room for improvement.

