F1 22, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

A new season begins featuring several changes in the Formula 1 regulation, which the Codemasters game has taken into account. What are all the novelties that F1 22 brings? We discover them in this review.

After dabbling with story modes and other trends, last year the Codemasters team took a turn and focused on the pure experience of the competition. This year the objective was to carefully apply the changes that have occurred in real Formula 1 competition. Through a series of technical modifications, such as the new chassis and aerodynamics of the single-seaters, the rules of the tournament have been altered to try to achieve a better balance between the cars and in turn increase the possibilities of overtaking, something that was increasingly being making it more difficult in the discipline.

F1 22 has taken good account of these new regulations and aerodynamic rules to apply them to its new updated physics system as well as wheel behavior and vehicle handling. The result is a more competitive races, where the chances of overtaking are greater and looking, in short, for the same thing that real competition does: a more exciting championship where anything can happen. The pillars of the franchise remain as stable as ever. The career mode allows us to follow the championship from the driver’s perspective and focus solely on the competition and breaking records through the study of each circuit, while the mode My team It includes all the experience of piloting while we take care of everything that has to do with the management of the team itself. From the sponsors, the research and development of new technology for the vehicle, to the interviews that our rivals will mark on the tracks and the facets that our team will focus on the most: chassis, aerodynamics, engine and handling.

The changes in these modes are more given, therefore, according to our point. We can start as a rookie to work our way through Formula 2, start directly in the highest level of Formula 1 competition, start with a humble budget, with a more competitive one or even with all the advantages of a successful team under our belt. .

As we said before, it repeats the absence of a mode more focused on history, where rivalries and camaraderie were enhanced, for a more classic approach, but focused exclusively on competition. To supplant this fact, Codemasters has focused this year on transferring the driver experience both on and off the track. To do this, he has created a whole category called F1 Life, a kind of social room, in which to show the community our trophies, the supercars we have achieved, as well as our personalized driver through multiple clothing accessories, helmets and uniforms.

The microeconomy of the game that does not affect our performance, is used to acquire cosmetic accessoriesAnd this is where the microeconomics of the game come in, which, although it does not affect our performance in the race, does have its own currency to acquire all the cosmetic accessories that the game includes. Not only can they be obtained through the in-game store, but, fortunately, challenges and a level system have also been created that will reward us with some of these objects. Of all of them, perhaps the most interesting is the acquisition of these super sports, that can only be achieved by filming on the track and in which to compete in the Pirelli Fast Lap and the time trials: a series of competitions by time or challenge that continues to function as small mini-games to use this range of cars that cannot be purchased through the store. Unfortunately, its behavior on the track is not as refined as that of the single-seaters; while it is something to be expected, it is still an inaccurate experience in which the cars behave less realistically.

Perhaps among the novelties I would have liked to find more options on the ground online, where everything remains the same as its predecessor, with split screen and online options that are welcome, and a matchmaking system that has hardly changed. It would be interesting to see what they are capable of doing at Codemasters, even more so now that they are under the umbrella of EA, with a more professional and hard-fought type of competition, with more competitive championships and tests.

Sensations at the foot of the track

On the track, we also find some novelties in the form of new circuits, such as the Miami International Speedway, a very welcome track as it is located in the middle of the city on a complex circuit of nineteen corners with three DRS zones. There has also been time to update some circuits that needed a refinement to adjust more to the real ones, like the Catalunya circuit, which now has its curves and updated layouts. The same goes for the Australian Grand Prix and the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Walls and exteriors have been repositioned using photogrammetry techniques, correcting many of its curves or the Yas chicane, for example, eliminated before the hairpin. On the other hand, Sprint Races are the new way to get pole. These events happen only at certain moments of the season to obtain qualifications that order the starting grid in the F1 competition itself and that allow the traditional formula of establishing the starting positions in each championship to be altered.

Another point to touch up was the artificial intelligence of rivals. In a game as precise as F1, the opponents have to have a much more precise response, adapted to the changing conditions of the track and the behavior of both the player and other vehicles. Therefore, two types of adaptive AI: a normal one, which adapts to the difficulty level and reacts to the player’s behavior; and a complete one, which is more accessible and is applied in a similar way to all opponents to react to the player’s position and adapt both their speed and fierceness to our style of play.

I have noticed all these changes on the track, and they allow defensive maneuvers to be carried out to maintain position, as well as respecting the lines when you win the game both inside and outside the circuit. It is not perfect, and on some occasions they have caused us to crash, ruining our race, since we noticed how the pilots are especially aggressive, perhaps to emulate these changes in the real championship again, looking for spectacularity and a greater change in the positions during the race. There is an option to flashback, although you have to be careful when touching it, since it overwrites your position and can leave you in a loop of accidents that is impossible to solve.

All the great sensations that the franchise has always achieved are here againLas driving sensations They are still very good, at the moment, yes, when you tweak the accessibility options and eliminate the good handful of assists that the game comes with even in normal difficulty mode. Line, brake, steering, traction assistance and a lot of options that, although they can be used for the most novice, do not allow you to get the sensations and check the power of these racing cars, with which you have to have a lot of sensitivity on the pedal and in turn allow really risky lines where one realizes the maneuverability of these vehicles when attacking the curves and being fired from them. All these great sensations that the franchise has always achieved are here again and you will have to remove as many assists as possible to capture even the most subtle response of the vehicle and the physics of the wheels.

In the graphic aspect, The truth is that perhaps F1 22 is not the most spectacular game, even in its new generation version. The circuits are recreated in great detail as well as the single-seaters, but it is in the environments and the weather and light conditions where the game does not “look” as much as it should. It is especially noticeable in the moments of rain that it does not finish representing the drops in such a realistic way as we have seen in other driving games and neither on the asphalt.

However, its specifications leave a better taste in the mouth, since, like the previous edition, there are two modes depending on the frame rate and both are a delight, taking advantage of the new features of Xbox Series X y PlayStation 5. Thus, we can opt for a 4K60 mode, which remains very stable and also at high frame rates of 120 fps in 1440p resolution. Ray Tracing, however, will only be available during cutscenes and replays and not in the race.

On the other hand, the version of PC is the one that will benefit most (at least for the moment) from the virtual reality, since it is the only one compatible with helmets and a good number of them as well: Valve Index, Oculus Quest 2 + Cable Link, Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive and HTC Vive Cosmos. It is the first time that we can enjoy this saga in virtual reality. And how does the DualSense behave in its PS5 version? Although the game uses the vibration of the control and the triggers, as well as the speaker of the control, the truth is that the experience, although good, is not comparable to what the Gran Turismo 7 controller expresses, for example, with greater sensitivity and response of adaptive triggers.

F1 22 continues its evolutionary path and climbs onto the podium of this discipline thanks to its changesF1 22 continues its evolutionary path and climbs onto the podium of this discipline thanks to its changes that, often, are not those that are appreciated so much in plain sight as in its sensation at the controls, with updated physics, a perfectionism to be updated the circuits; and also by what you hear, since the cars sound very good and both the comments of the teams, the dynamic music on the track have been re-recorded and something typical of EA has been added that the franchise now owns: a selection of licensed songs. Some novelties may be more dedicated to a certain group of players, such as everything that has to do with F1 Life, the accessories and supercars that we can get, but that does not mean that what is important is forgotten: offering a competition experience complete and accurate.