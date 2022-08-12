F1 22 and Stray are crowned the most downloaded games on PS4 and PS5 in July: check all the rankings

In Europe we prefer the Codemasters races, while those in the US / Canada prefer the pussycat.
PlayStation has closed the last quarter with a somewhat lower revenue figure than we expected. However, this does not mean that players are still interested in the entire catalog of PS4 and PS5and promotions such as the Summer Sales make let’s expand our library of digital titles with the most interesting offers.
Continuing with its monthly habit, PlayStation has published the rankings of most downloaded games on ps store in July, which includes both PS4 and PS5 installments as well as PS VR experiences and free to play titles. Here, F1 22 and Stray stand out as the most popular in the store, which ranks the total sum in recorded downloads in the US/Canada and Europe. In this sense, the old continent has opted for Codemasters races, while players from across the pond have preferred the adventure of the pussycat.
Most downloaded PS5 games in July
- Stray
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K22
- F1 22
- The Quarry
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- MLB The Show 22
- Elden Ring
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- F1 22
- Stray
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- NBA 2K22
- Among Us
- The Quarry
- FIFA 22
- FAR CRY 6
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Most downloaded PS4 games in July
- Stray
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K22
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
- Gang Beasts
- Cuphead
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Crew 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- F1 22
- Minecraft
- Stray
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K22
- FIFA 22
- The Crew 2
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Need for Speed Heat
- Red Dead Redemption 2
As we’ve said before, PlayStation data goes beyond PS4 and PS5 with the most downloaded games from PS VR and deliveries free to play most popular of the moment. Beat Saber continues to be the most downloaded virtual reality experience by users, while Multiversus and Fall Guys stand out in the field of free titles.
Most downloaded PS VR games in July
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Swordsman VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- SUPERHOT VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Arizona Sunshine
- HORN
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Swordsman VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- SUPERHOT VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- HORN
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Gun Club VR
Most downloaded free to play games on PS4 and PS5 in July
- MultiVersus
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Genshin Impact
- Rec Room
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla
- Fall Guys
- MultiVersus
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Apex Legends
- Rec Room
- Brawlhalla
