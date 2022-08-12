F1 22 and Stray are crowned the most downloaded games on PS4 and PS5 in July: check all the rankings

In Europe we prefer the Codemasters races, while those in the US / Canada prefer the pussycat.

PlayStation has closed the last quarter with a somewhat lower revenue figure than we expected. However, this does not mean that players are still interested in the entire catalog of PS4 and PS5and promotions such as the Summer Sales make let’s expand our library of digital titles with the most interesting offers.

Continuing with its monthly habit, PlayStation has published the rankings of most downloaded games on ps store in July, which includes both PS4 and PS5 installments as well as PS VR experiences and free to play titles. Here, F1 22 and Stray stand out as the most popular in the store, which ranks the total sum in recorded downloads in the US/Canada and Europe. In this sense, the old continent has opted for Codemasters races, while players from across the pond have preferred the adventure of the pussycat.

Most downloaded PS5 games in July

EE.UU./Canadá Stray

Grand Theft Auto V

NBA 2K22

F1 22

The Quarry

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

MLB The Show 22

Elden Ring

Among Us

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Europa F1 22

Stray

Grand Theft Auto V

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

NBA 2K22

Among Us

The Quarry

FIFA 22

FAR CRY 6

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Most downloaded PS4 games in July

EE.UU./Canadá Stray

Minecraft

Grand Theft Auto V

NBA 2K22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge

Gang Beasts

Cuphead

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Crew 2

Need for Speed Heat

Europa F1 22

Minecraft

Stray

Grand Theft Auto V

NBA 2K22

FIFA 22

The Crew 2

EA Sports UFC 4

Need for Speed Heat

Red Dead Redemption 2

As we’ve said before, PlayStation data goes beyond PS4 and PS5 with the most downloaded games from PS VR and deliveries free to play most popular of the moment. Beat Saber continues to be the most downloaded virtual reality experience by users, while Multiversus and Fall Guys stand out in the field of free titles.

Most downloaded PS VR games in July

EE.UU./Canadá Beat Saber

Job Simulator

Swordsman VR

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

SUPERHOT VR

Creed: Rise to Glory

Arizona Sunshine

HORN

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Europa Beat Saber

Job Simulator

Swordsman VR

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

SUPERHOT VR

Sniper Elite VR

Arizona Sunshine

HORN

Creed: Rise to Glory

Gun Club VR

Most downloaded free to play games on PS4 and PS5 in July

EE.UU./Canadá MultiVersus

Fall Guys

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Rocket League

Genshin Impact

Rec Room

Destiny 2

Brawlhalla

Europa Fall Guys

MultiVersus

Fortnite

Rocket League

eFootball 2022

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

Apex Legends

Rec Room

Brawlhalla

