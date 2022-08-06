F1 22 announces when cross-platform play will arrive, and we can even test it weeks before

Up to two times this August we will be able to test the crossplay of this title before its release.

F1 22 landed last month and has turned out to be a huge success for EA, but there is still more to come to the game. One of them is the crossplay between the different platforms. According to Gamingbolt, Electronic Arts and Codemasters have confirmed that crossplay will arrive at the end of this month of August.

Crossplay for F1 22 is coming at the end of AugustOf course, we will have the possibility of try crossplay up to two times while it officially arrives. The first period is from tomorrow, that is, the day 5 to 7 August we can now play with users from other platforms. The other period is August 12 to 14.

Crossplay will take place between the following platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC through Steam and Origin. Also, the official EA Sports F1 Twitter account has replied to a fan’s question about whether we’ll be able to play with friends during this test: “Yes, you can add friends and then invite them to your lobby during the test”.

Gamingbolt points out that there will also be a option to disable crossplay between platforms and keep it for the one where you play F1 22. Anyway, tomorrow EA’s F1 Twitter account will share the details about how to access this test. In the analysis of F1 22 we asked ourselves if it was the best f1 game. Of course they have risen to the podium with just enough.

More about: F1, F1 22 and Codemasters.