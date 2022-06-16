F1 22 confirms launch virtual reality with gameplay that brings us closer to the ultimate experience

The annual installment of Codemasters opens on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on July 1.

There is less than a month left to play F1 22, the new installment of Codemasters junto a Electronic Arts which will once again bring Formula 1 competition to PC and consoles. In addition to what was taught in its first gameplay trailer, we already know some extra news that it will have.

One of the most striking is the VR support on PC from launch day. The official account of Twitter of the game has confirmed it, being able to make use of the different compatible devices. For the announcement he has counted on Charles Leclercofficial Ferrari driver and current contender for the world championship despite his abandonment at the Baku GP.

Along with the ad, from IGN They offer us an extensive gameplay where we control Leclerc himself in VR. In the video we see the Circuit of Canada from the cockpit of the Ferrari, all while it’s raining and the drops are reflected on our visor. No red flags or Antonio Lobato jokes, just raw driving from within:

As we mentioned at the beginning, there is very little left to get your hands on F1 22, which will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S next July 1. When the day comes we will be able to test its main novelty: Vida F1, a social center with which we can take advantage of the glamor of the competition.

More about: F1 22, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, EA, Virtual Reality and VR.