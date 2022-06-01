F1 22 debuts trailer with all its features and EA Sports answers the question, what is Vida F1?

After the celebration of the Monaco Grand Prix, it is a good time to soak up the glamor of the competition.

EA Sports and Codemasters continue to work to have everything ready this July 1 for the launch of F1 22, the beginning of a new era in Formula 1 video games. But a month after the landing of production, those responsible do not want to play oversight and leaves us with an in-depth look at some of its features, leaving us more details about its great novelty compared to last year, F1 life.

This addition takes 10% of the shared video footage, and is featured in a release as the new career title social hub. Allows users display your own collection of supercars, fashion, accessories and trophies, taking the customization options one step further, with all kinds of items that can be unlocked through challenges, the Podium Pass or in the store. Also, vehicles are not only for decorationthey can be taken to the track.

It is not the only one added to comment. Those responsible for F1 22 want to provide the user with a more immersive experience, and that happens by including new interactive pit stops and formation laps, just like it sounds. “These risk-reward moments can be crucial to your success and a potential place on the podium”, they guarantee, although in the trailer its implementation by Codemasters can be better seen.

Accessibility improvements

The practice programs have also been redesigned to be able to better learn the paths and nail the racing line, an adaptive AI has been worked on so that the offline gaming experience is more in line with the needs of each user, while in the accessibility blueprint is allowed to remove some of the complexities of the sport thus allowing more and more players to enjoy F1 22.

The rest of the additions have more to do with the competition itself, with single-seaters designed to adapt all the excitement of the World Cup to a video game, the arrival of sprint races, and changes in various circuits, like the Spanish Grand Prix. Recall that F1 22 for virtual reality on PC was also confirmed in its announcement. On the contrary, for this year the story mode seen in F1 2021 has been dispensed with.

F1 22 will be available for purchase on July 1 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, with a dual pass only for those who buy its 90-euro edition.

