F1 22 takes pole as console sales drop into UK July top

Nintendo Switch continues to be the preferred choice in hardware, ahead of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Yesterday we told you how the sales of July in Spain have been, but it is always good to look at other more massive video game markets to see how the titles that are arriving in stores are working and how the consoles are performing commercially. After the weekly data, today we bring you the UK monthly sales.

F1 is the best selling game of JulyAs usual in the British market, it is Games Industry that collects the GFK data, offering a list that accounts for both physical and digital sales, although in the case of Nintendo Switch titles no digital data is shared. The sale of games has fallen by 17% compared to July of last year, evidencing the problems that had been indicated in recent weeks.

In video games, it is F1 22 the dominator. The Codemasters and Electronic Arts title with the official license of Formula 1 It has been the favorite choice of British users during July for the second consecutive month, and complete the podium LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the incombustible Grand Theft Auto V.

The case of Forbidden West

The most curious thing about the top monthly sales in the United Kingdom is what happens with Horizon: Forbidden West. As you can see in the list that we leave you below, the video game does not appear among the first 20 preferred options of July, and this is because copies that come in packs with the console are not counted in this rankingsomething that the Guerrilla title has greatly benefited from since its launch.

Forbidden West has sold more thanks to the PS5 packsPrecisely PlayStation 5 is in a good position in terms of hardware data in July where, despite the fact that the sale of consoles has fallen compared to June, it helps him to be ahead of Xbox Series X in 2022 in the territory. Some 104,000 consoles have been sold during the month, but Nintendo Switch maintains the first place ahead of the two new generation machines.

Then we leave you the top 20 best-selling video games of the month of July in the UK, counting all platforms and physical and digital versions (not on Nintendo).

UK July Best Sellers

*Nintendo does not share digital sales

F1 22

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Grand Theft Auto V

FIFA 22

Red Dead Redemption 2

Nintendo Switch Sports

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

The QUarry

WWE 2K22

UFC 4

Far Cry 6

Elden Ring

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

NBA 2K22

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Minecraft (Switch)

The Crew 2

Grand Theft Auto Online

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle



Although F1 22 continues to be updated with new features and continues to be one of the best-selling titles on the market every week, if you have any doubts about it, we recommend you take a look at the analysis of F1 22 that Alejandro Pascual carried out in this house on the occasion of its launch in PCs and consoles.

