F1 caught the shouts of Checo Pérez to his engineer during the Miami GP

The fifth race of the 2022 season of formula 1 and Red Bull once again demonstrated its power over the team Ferrarithen Max Verstappen gave a lecture on how to win a race in the new Miami International Circuit and imposed on Charles Leclerc y Carlos Sainz.

Who could not follow this ascending line of Red Bull It was Sergio Pérezwho again had bad luck with his single-seater and he was even about to drop out of the racesince during lap 19 of the Miami Grand Prixa sensor in his car’s power unit failed, leaving him without power for nearly two laps.

in this period Czech Pérez lost more than seven seconds of difference with respect to Carlos Sainzwho was about to catch up to enter the zone of DRS (Drag Reduction System, for its acronym in English) and specify the advance; however, everything went wrong and a moment of great tension was generated with his race engineer, Hugh Bird.

Pérez gave the first scare through his radio communication (Photo: REUTERS / Brian Snyder)

Just after the international broadcast followed an attack by the Mexican on the Ferrari from SainzPérez gave the first scare through his radio communication, in which he reported that he was losing power, at the same time that the Spanish pilot began to move away on the camera on board his car.

“I’m losing power, man”, he exclaimed Czechwith a moderately calm tone and in search of a solution from Bird, who replied in the same way: “ok we are checking”.

A few seconds later, the man from Jalisco communicated more upset and with a clear sign of concern: “I’m losing a lot of power”, so his engineer did not change his tone: “Yeah, we’re checking it out, don’t push (the car)”.

When Carlos’s F1-75 disappeared from the shot, the first scream came that made his fans tremble and worried his followers who were tuning in to his camera on board via F1TV: “Oh damn! What’s going on?”.

This is Hugh Bird’s second season as race engineer. He assumed this position along with the arrival of Checo Pérez at Red Bull (Photo: Getty Images)

The situation erupted when Czech Pérez received word that the car’s computers were not displaying any errors, so he interrupted Hugh Bird and questioned between shouts how he could say that everything was in good condition if he continued to lose time on his stopwatch.

“Everything looks good. The power unit and everything look good. You see the loss of power…”, explained Bird before Pérez’s harsh interruption: “I’m losing power, man! I’m losing power, how can you say that everything is fine?”.

Given these words that were recorded in the transmission of the formula 1his engineer wanted to reply with the interpretation that he had lost his rhythm and had moved away from Sainz: “You lost track of him, you went back and you lost track of him…“, something that did not like in the Mexican cabin, so he raised his voice again.

“Man, am I losing power! I’m losing 3 seconds on the straight. (…) The engine is gone, I am losing four seconds per straight”

Formula One F1 – Miami Grand Prix – Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. – May 8, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in action during the race REUTERS/Marco Bello

Posteriorly Hugh Bird was able to find a configuration in the engine map to partially solve this problem and stop wasting time, at which point the situation calmed down, mainly caused by the anger of Czech about to leave the Miami Grand Prix.

after the race, Christian Horner He explained that there was a fault in one of the sensors of the power unit, but he was lucky that it could be solved, since he was about to abandon the race. For this reason the fourth place was left with a bittersweet taste, since the pace of the Red Bull showed the conditions to be able to repeat the 1-2 achieved in Imola two weeks ago.

