F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

Greater than three months after it was scheduled to go forward, System 1 is again with two races underneath its belt and at the least eight extra to go.

The constructor standings are already portray an image of issues to return, with Mercedes inevitably dominating on the high following wins by Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton within the opening weeks.

Ferrari have suffered a nightmarish begin to the season, Pink Bull have been spirited, however in the end behind the tempo of Mercedes, whereas McLaren seem like way more aggressive in 2020.

Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a substantial margin final 12 months ending effectively over 200 points forward of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Hamilton and Bottas proving their dominance as soon as once more, the German producers might be heavy favourites to retain their crown.

Try the total constructor standings after the most recent Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 80 points McLaren – 39 points Pink Bull – 27 points Racing Level – 22 points Ferrari– 19 points Renault – 8 points Alphatauri – 6 points Alfa Romeo – 2 points Williams – 0 points Haas – 0 points

System 1 results 2020

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was gained by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, whereas Lando Norris accomplished the rostrum after capitalising on a five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Styrian Grand Prix

Oh, Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s eagerness to achieve positions within the opening lap value the Italians dearly as he slammed into the aspect of Sebastian Vettel.

The German veteran was dominated out of the race instantly whereas Leclerc limped by means of three laps earlier than being retired. Lewis Hamilton cruised by means of a clear race, Valtteri Bottas claimed second whereas Max Verstappen got here in third regardless of a spirited efficiency from Pink Bull.

