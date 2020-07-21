F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

System 1 is again with three races underneath its belt and a minimum of seven extra to go within the F1 2020 calendar.

The constructor standings are already portray an image of issues to return, with Mercedes inevitably dominating on the high following three consecutive wins from the constructor within the opening weeks start proceedings.

Ferrari have suffered a nightmarish begin to the season, Purple Bull have been spirited, however finally behind the tempo of Mercedes, whereas McLaren seem like much more aggressive in 2020.

Whereas the constructor championship seems to be solely heading in a single course, the midfield battle guarantees to maintain us enthralled all season.

On high of McLaren, Renault and Racing Level have proven glimpses of actual potential within the open levels, whereas Ferrari and Purple Bull are more likely to be dragged into the combo as properly.

Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a substantial margin final 12 months ending properly over 200 points forward of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Hamilton and Bottas proving their dominance as soon as once more, the German producers will probably be heavy favourites to retain their crown.

Try the complete constructor standings after the newest Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 121 points Purple Bull – 55 points McLaren – 41 points Racing Level – 40 points Ferrari– 27 points Renault – 12 points Alphatauri – 7 points Alfa Romeo – 2 points Haas – 1 points Williams – 0 points

System 1 results 2020

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was received by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, whereas Lando Norris accomplished the rostrum after capitalising on a five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Styrian Grand Prix

Oh, Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s eagerness to realize positions within the opening lap value the Italians dearly as he slammed into the aspect of Sebastian Vettel.

The German veteran was dominated out of the race instantly whereas Leclerc limped by way of three laps earlier than being retired. Lewis Hamilton cruised by way of a clear race, Valtteri Bottas claimed second whereas Max Verstappen got here in third regardless of a spirited efficiency from Purple Bull.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ran the present from begin to end, no one may contact him or the outrageous technological marvel Mercedes have designed to take a seat beneath him.

The automobile is untouchable, in the correct arms, although Max Verstappen produced an epic show within the Purple Bull to fend off Valtteri Bottas within the remaining laps.

