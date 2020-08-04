F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

The contemporary System 1 season is taking form with 4 races beneath its belt thus far within the F1 2020 calendar.

Mercedes have engineered a masterpiece for the present season, with a automotive that has confirmed its price because the quickest on the grid by a substantial margin.

The constructor standings are already portray an image of issues to return, with the German staff inevitably dominating on the prime following 4 consecutive wins within the opening weeks.

Ferrari are woefully off the tempo, with Sebastian Vettel specifically having a tough time in 2020, although Max Verstappen has stored Crimson Bull aggressive close to the highest after consecutive second-place finishes.

McLaren seem like way more aggressive in 2020 with an intriguing midfield battling effervescent away between them, Racing Level and a little bit additional behind, Renault.

Whereas the constructor championship seems to be solely heading in a single route, the midfield battle guarantees to maintain us enthralled all season.

Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a substantial margin final 12 months ending nicely over 200 points forward of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Hamilton and Bottas flaunting their dominance as soon as once more, the German producers shall be heavy favourites to retain their crown.

Take a look at the complete constructor standings after the newest Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 146 points Crimson Bull – 78 points McLaren – 51 points Ferrari– 43 points Racing Level – 42 points Renault – 32 points Alphatauri – 13 points Alfa Romeo – 2 points Haas – 1 level Williams – 0 points

System 1 results 2020

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was gained by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, whereas Lando Norris accomplished the rostrum after capitalising on a five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Styrian Grand Prix

Oh, Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s eagerness to achieve positions within the opening lap value the Italians dearly as he slammed into the facet of Sebastian Vettel.

The German veteran was dominated out of the race instantly whereas Leclerc limped via three laps earlier than being retired. Lewis Hamilton cruised via a clear race, Valtteri Bottas claimed second whereas Max Verstappen got here in third regardless of a spirited efficiency from Crimson Bull.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ran the present from begin to end, no person might contact him or the outrageous technological marvel Mercedes have designed to sit down beneath him.

The automotive is untouchable, in the precise arms, although Max Verstappen produced an epic show within the Crimson Bull to fend off Valtteri Bottas within the last laps.

British Grand Prix

So far as races go, the British Grand Prix was not a basic. Two smashes within the early phases noticed a lot of the opening third of the race backed up behind the protection automotive.

Lewis Hamilton triumphed but once more after main from the entrance, however a puncture and full tyre blowout on the final lap for each Mercedes drivers noticed Max Verstappen launch an outrageous effort to capitalise.

Sadly, Crimson Bull’s choice to pit with a lap to spare to ascertain their second spot meant the hole was too broad for the Dutch star to bridge within the last turns.

RadioTimes.com has additionally rounded up the F1 driver standings 2020 so you may hold observe of all the newest movers and shakers within the sport.

For the complete record of races, go to our F1 2020 calendar. In case you’re searching for what else is on, take a look at our TV information.