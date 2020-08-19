F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

The contemporary System 1 season is taking form with six races underneath its belt up to now within the F1 2020 calendar.

Mercedes have engineered a masterpiece for the present season, with a automobile that has confirmed its price because the quickest on the grid by a substantial margin.

The constructor standings are already portray an image of issues to return, with the German workforce inevitably dominating on the prime following 4 consecutive wins within the opening weeks.

Ferrari are woefully off the tempo, with Sebastian Vettel specifically having a tough time in 2020, although Max Verstappen has stored Pink Bull aggressive close to the highest after consecutive second-place finishes.

McLaren look like much more aggressive in 2020 with an intriguing midfield battling effervescent away between them, Racing Level and just a little additional behind, Renault.

Whereas the constructor championship seems to be solely heading in a single path, the midfield battle guarantees to maintain us enthralled all season.

Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a substantial margin final 12 months ending nicely over 200 points forward of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Hamilton and Bottas flaunting their dominance as soon as once more, the German producers can be heavy favourites to retain their crown.

Try the total constructor standings after the newest Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 221 points Pink Bull – 135 points Racing Level – 63 points McLaren– 62 points Ferrari – 61 points Renault – 36 points Alphatauri – 16 points Alfa Romeo – 2 points Haas – 1 level Williams – 0 points

System 1 results 2020

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was gained by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, whereas Lando Norris accomplished the rostrum after capitalising on a five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Styrian Grand Prix

Oh, Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s eagerness to achieve positions within the opening lap price the Italians dearly as he slammed into the aspect of Sebastian Vettel.

The German veteran was dominated out of the race instantly whereas Leclerc limped by way of three laps earlier than being retired. Lewis Hamilton cruised by way of a clear race, Valtteri Bottas claimed second whereas Max Verstappen got here in third regardless of a spirited efficiency from Pink Bull.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ran the present from begin to end, no person may contact him or the outrageous technological marvel Mercedes have designed to sit down beneath him.

The automobile is untouchable, in the proper palms, although Max Verstappen produced an epic show within the Pink Bull to fend off Valtteri Bottas within the ultimate laps.

British Grand Prix

So far as races go, the British Grand Prix was not a basic… for 70 laps of it. Two smashes within the early phases noticed a lot of the opening third of the race backed up behind the security automobile.

Lewis Hamilton triumphed but once more after main from the entrance, however a puncture and full tyre blowout on the final lap for each Mercedes drivers noticed Max Verstappen launch an outrageous effort to capitalise.

Sadly, Pink Bull’s choice to pit with a lap to spare to ascertain their second spot meant the hole was too large for the Dutch star to bridge within the ultimate turns.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

The 70th Anniversary offered loads of intriguing turns as Max Verstappen stole a shock victory from the grasp of Mercedes.

Verstappen’s Pink Bull coped nicely underneath the warmth of the Silverstone solar, higher than the blistering tyres of the Mercs.

The Dutch star overtook Bottas and held off Hamilton to seal the win.

Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton led the best way from begin to end to say one other victory within the blazing warmth of Barcelona.

Max Verstappen overtook Valtteri Bottas once more to separate the Mercedes vehicles, whereas Racing Level could have been essentially the most spectacular workforce on the weekend.

Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez closed out fourth and fifth respectively to raise their workforce into the highest three constructors.

RadioTimes.com has additionally rounded up the F1 driver standings 2020 so you’ll be able to hold observe of all the newest movers and shakers within the sport.

For the total listing of races, go to our F1 2020 calendar. Should you’re in search of what else is on, take a look at our TV information.