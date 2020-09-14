F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

The contemporary Formulation 1 season is taking form with 9 races below its belt thus far within the F1 2020 calendar.

Mercedes have engineered a masterpiece for the present season, with a automotive that has confirmed its price because the quickest on the grid by a substantial margin.

The constructor standings are already portray an image of issues to return, with the German workforce inevitably dominating on the high following 4 consecutive wins within the opening weeks.

Ferrari are woefully off the tempo, with Sebastian Vettel specifically having a tough time in 2020, although Max Verstappen has stored Crimson Bull aggressive close to the highest after consecutive second-place finishes.

McLaren look like much more aggressive in 2020 with an intriguing midfield battling effervescent away between them, Racing Level and a bit of additional behind, Renault.

Whereas the constructor championship seems to be solely heading in a single course, the midfield battle guarantees to maintain us enthralled all season.

Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a substantial margin final yr ending nicely over 200 points forward of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Hamilton and Bottas flaunting their dominance as soon as once more, the German producers will probably be heavy favourites to retain their crown.

Try the total constructor standings after the most recent Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 325 points Crimson Bull – 173 points McLaren – 106 points Racing Level – 92 points Renault – 83 points Ferrari – 66 points Alphatauri – 53 points Alfa Romeo – 4 points Haas – 1 level Williams – 0 points

Formulation 1 results 2020

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was gained by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, whereas Lando Norris accomplished the rostrum after capitalising on a five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Styrian Grand Prix

Oh, Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s eagerness to achieve positions within the opening lap price the Italians dearly as he slammed into the aspect of Sebastian Vettel.

The German veteran was dominated out of the race instantly whereas Leclerc limped by way of three laps earlier than being retired. Lewis Hamilton cruised by way of a clear race, Valtteri Bottas claimed second whereas Max Verstappen got here in third regardless of a spirited efficiency from Crimson Bull.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ran the present from begin to end, no person might contact him or the outrageous technological marvel Mercedes have designed to take a seat beneath him.

The automotive is untouchable, in the best fingers, although Max Verstappen produced an epic show within the Crimson Bull to fend off Valtteri Bottas within the last laps.

British Grand Prix

So far as races go, the British Grand Prix was not a traditional… for 70 laps of it. Two smashes within the early phases noticed a lot of the opening third of the race backed up behind the security automotive.

Lewis Hamilton triumphed but once more after main from the entrance, however a puncture and full tyre blowout on the final lap for each Mercedes drivers noticed Max Verstappen launch an outrageous effort to capitalise.

Sadly, Crimson Bull’s resolution to pit with a lap to spare to determine their second spot meant the hole was too extensive for the Dutch star to bridge within the last turns.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

The 70th Anniversary supplied loads of intriguing turns as Max Verstappen stole a shock victory from the grasp of Mercedes.

Verstappen’s Crimson Bull coped nicely below the warmth of the Silverstone solar, higher than the blistering tyres of the Mercs.

The Dutch star overtook Bottas and held off Hamilton to seal the win.

Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton led the way in which from begin to end to assert one other victory within the blazing warmth of Barcelona.

Max Verstappen overtook Valtteri Bottas once more to separate the Mercedes automobiles, whereas Racing Level could have been probably the most spectacular workforce on the weekend.

Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez closed out fourth and fifth respectively to raise their workforce into the highest three constructors.

Belgian Grand Prix

Have a guess… Spa didn’t shake up the anticipated order as Lewis Hamilton sailed to victory on the helm of a Mercedes one-two.

He led from the primary assault on Eau Rouge to the chequered flag, with Valtteri Bottas failing to mount a problem in second.

Max Verstappen recorded one other podium however was put below stress by a much-improved displaying from Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo who got here in fourth, a number of seconds behind the Dutchman, although gaining quick.

Italian Grand Prix

Carnage. Sheer carnage. Ferrari endured a now-expected catastrophe through the Grand Prix with each Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc smashing out of the race, whereas Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton’s error to drive right into a closed pit lane opened the door extensive for the midfield to capitalise.

Alphatauri triumphed with Pierre Gasly on the helm, whereas McLaren loved a terrific afternoon with each drivers within the high 4.

Tuscan Grand Prix

But extra insanity descended on an F1 circuit this weekend. Sizzling on the heels of the Italian Grand Prix chaos, eight drivers failed to complete the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton recorded his 90th Grand Prix win, however a lot of the headlines have been claimed by a first-lap crash and subsequent pile-up simply after the ensuing security automotive.

RadioTimes.com has additionally rounded up the F1 driver standings 2020 so you possibly can hold monitor of all the most recent movers and shakers within the sport.

For the total record of races, go to our F1 2020 calendar. When you’re searching for what else is on, take a look at our TV information.