F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

The F1 2020 calendar has entered the second half of the season with a terrific midfield battle happening between a number of groups and a fallen large lagging far behind.

Mercedes have engineered a masterpiece and have all-but secured the constructor’s championship barring miracle after miracle within the weeks to come back.

Ferrari are woefully off the tempo, with Sebastian Vettel particularly having a tough time in 2020, although Charles Leclerc has battled laborious to maintain his identify within the points.

McLaren at present sit third within the table after discovering some aggressive tempo in 2020 with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz however they’re engaged in a three-way dogfight.

The Woking-based staff sit simply two points above Racing Level after a terrific fourth-placed drive from Sergio Perez in Sochi.

And simply 5 points behind them, Renault, who’ve improved in latest weeks with Daniel Riccardo extracting as a lot as he can from the machine at his command.

Take a look at the total constructor standings after the most recent Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 366 points Crimson Bull – 192 points McLaren – 106 points Racing Level – 104 points Renault – 99 points Ferrari – 74 points Alphatauri – 59 points Alfa Romeo – 4 points Haas – 1 level Williams – 0 points

Method 1 results 2020

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was received by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, whereas Lando Norris accomplished the rostrum after capitalising on a five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Styrian Grand Prix

Oh, Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s eagerness to achieve positions within the opening lap price the Italians dearly as he slammed into the facet of Sebastian Vettel.

The German veteran was dominated out of the race instantly whereas Leclerc limped by three laps earlier than being retired. Lewis Hamilton cruised by a clear race, Valtteri Bottas claimed second whereas Max Verstappen got here in third regardless of a spirited efficiency from Crimson Bull.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ran the present from begin to end, no person might contact him or the outrageous technological marvel Mercedes have designed to take a seat beneath him.

The automotive is untouchable, in the correct arms, although Max Verstappen produced an epic show within the Crimson Bull to fend off Valtteri Bottas within the ultimate laps.

British Grand Prix

So far as races go, the British Grand Prix was not a traditional… for 70 laps of it. Two smashes within the early phases noticed a lot of the opening third of the race backed up behind the security automotive.

Lewis Hamilton triumphed but once more after main from the entrance, however a puncture and full tyre blowout on the final lap for each Mercedes drivers noticed Max Verstappen launch an outrageous effort to capitalise.

Sadly, Crimson Bull’s choice to pit with a lap to spare to ascertain their second spot meant the hole was too large for the Dutch star to bridge within the ultimate turns.

seventieth Anniversary Grand Prix

The seventieth Anniversary offered loads of intriguing turns as Max Verstappen stole a shock victory from the grasp of Mercedes.

Verstappen’s Crimson Bull coped nicely below the warmth of the Silverstone solar, higher than the blistering tyres of the Mercs.

The Dutch star overtook Bottas and held off Hamilton to seal the win.

Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton led the way in which from begin to end to say one other victory within the blazing warmth of Barcelona.

Max Verstappen overtook Valtteri Bottas once more to separate the Mercedes automobiles, whereas Racing Level could have been essentially the most spectacular staff on the weekend.

Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez closed out fourth and fifth respectively to raise their staff into the highest three constructors.

Belgian Grand Prix

Have a guess… Spa did not shake up the anticipated order as Lewis Hamilton sailed to victory on the helm of a Mercedes one-two.

He led from the primary assault on Eau Rouge to the chequered flag, with Valtteri Bottas failing to mount a problem in second.

Max Verstappen recorded one other podium however was put below stress by a much-improved exhibiting from Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo who got here in fourth, a number of seconds behind the Dutchman, although gaining quick.

Italian Grand Prix

Carnage. Sheer carnage. Ferrari endured a now-expected catastrophe in the course of the Grand Prix with each Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc smashing out of the race, whereas Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton’s error to drive right into a closed pit lane opened the door large for the midfield to capitalise.

Alphatauri triumphed with Pierre Gasly on the helm, whereas McLaren loved a terrific afternoon with each drivers within the prime 4.

Tuscan Grand Prix

But extra insanity descended on an F1 circuit this weekend. Sizzling on the heels of the Italian Grand Prix chaos, eight drivers failed to complete the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton recorded his ninetieth Grand Prix win, however a lot of the headlines had been claimed by a first-lap crash and subsequent pile-up simply after the ensuing security automotive.

Russian Grand Prix

Mercedes triumphed but once more however it was Valtteri Bottas who claimed the win in Sochi after Lewis Hamilton was compelled to serve 10 seconds value of penalties.

Crimson Bull had been boosted by a second-place end for Max Verstappen after the Dutchman recorded back-to-back DNFs in latest weeks.

