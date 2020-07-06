F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

It’s taken rather a lot longer than normal however the 2020 Formulation 1 season is lastly underway, with the game making a welcome return on the Austrian Grand Prix – greater than three months later than was initially scheduled.
And though the beginning of the season is happening behind closed doorways owing to the continued impression of the coronavirus pandemic on life all over the world, followers will little question be as keen as ever to maintain updated with the newest developments in what needs to be an thrilling season.
Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a substantial margin final 12 months ending nicely over 200 points forward of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Lewis Hamilton and
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the constructor standings for you, so you possibly can simply take a look at whose within the ballot place because the season develops.
F1 constructor standings
- Mercedes – 37 points
- McLaren Renault – 26 points
- Ferrari– 19 points
- Racing Level BWT Mercedes – 8 points
- Alphatauri Honda – 6 points
- Renault – 4 points
- Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari – 2 points
- Williams Mercedes– 0 points
- Crimson Bull Racing Honda – 0 points
F1 results thus far this season
Austrian Grand Prix
The Austrian Grand Prix was received by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.
In second place wasLando Norris, dirivng for McLaren Renault.
RadioTimes.com has additionally rounded up the motive force standings for you – observe the hyperlink for all of the F1 driver standings for 2020, which we’ll hold up to date with all the newest.
