F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

It’s taken rather a lot longer than normal however the 2020 Formulation 1 season is lastly underway, with the game making a welcome return on the Austrian Grand Prix – greater than three months later than was initially scheduled.

And though the beginning of the season is happening behind closed doorways owing to the continued impression of the coronavirus pandemic on life all over the world, followers will little question be as keen as ever to maintain updated with the newest developments in what needs to be an thrilling season.

Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a substantial margin final 12 months ending nicely over 200 points forward of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas making up their crew once more this time spherical, they’ll be heavy favourites to retain their crown.

has rounded up the constructor standings for you, so you possibly can simply take a look at whose within the ballot place because the season develops.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 37 points McLaren Renault – 26 points Ferrari– 19 points Racing Level BWT Mercedes – 8 points Alphatauri Honda – 6 points Renault – 4 points Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari – 2 points Williams Mercedes– 0 points Crimson Bull Racing Honda – 0 points

F1 results thus far this season

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was received by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, dirivng for Ferarri, whereas the bronze went to Lando Norris, dirivng for McLaren Renault.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, dirivng for Ferarri, whereas the bronze went to Lando Norris, dirivng for McLaren Renault.

For the complete checklist of races, go to our F1 2020 calendar. In the event you’re on the lookout for what else is on, take a look at our TV information.