F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

August 4, 2020
Components 1 contenders are making their case for glory within the early phases of the F1 2020 calendar.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has made a terrific begin in his bid to attract stage with Michael Schumacher’s legendary complete of seven world titles.

Hamilton, within the vastly superior Mercedes profitable machine, has regarded untouchable in 2020 regardless of the last-lap scare at Silverstone final weekend.

The Brit’s most important competitors was anticipated to return within the form of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, although the Finnish ace has did not grasp the automobile in the identical approach as Hamilton, permitting Max Verstappen to capitalise in his Pink Bull.

Ferrari’s early dire type has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a reputable problem for the title, however the midfield battle is shaping up superbly with drivers from Racing Level, Renault and McLaren all scrapping it out behind the primary pack.

McLaren specifically have began properly in 2020 with British teen Lando Norris making waves within the opening gambits, however can he preserve his type?

Try the complete driver standings to this point within the 2020 calendar.

F1 driver standings

  1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 88 points
  2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 58 points
  3. Max Verstappen (Pink Bull) 52 points
  4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 36 points
  5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 33 points
  6. Alexander Albon (Pink Bull) 26 points
  7. Sergio Perez (Racing Level) 22 points
  8. Lance Stroll (Racing Level) 20 points
  9. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 20 points
  10. Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 15 points
  11. Esteban Ocon (Renault) 12 points
  12. Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 12 points
  13. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 10 points
  14. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 2 points
  15. Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 1 level
  16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1 level
  17. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points
  18. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romero) 0 points
  19. Romain Grosjean (Haas) 0 points
  20. George Russell (Williams) 0 points

F1 results to this point this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

third place – Lando Norris

Bottas claimed victory with a powerful opening exhibiting in Austria. An explosive race noticed simply 11 automobiles make it to the end line.

Lando Norris capitalised on the chaos with a surprising conclusion to his race. The British star completed 4.eight seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, although Hamilton’s five-second penalty noticed Norris leap forward to land his first spot on the rostrum.

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

third place – Max Verstappen

Not fairly the identical stage of fireworks from the second run of the Pink Bull Ring, except you had been dressed all in pink.

Ferrari endured a shocker as Charles Leclerc slammed into the facet of Sebastian Vettel, retiring each automobiles throughout the opening three laps as Hamilton cruised to victory with out breaking a sweat.

Hungarian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Valtteri Bottas

Hamilton, with out breaking a sweat, merely cruised his approach across the monitor, boasting near-unprecedented automobile dominance within the Mercedes profitable machine.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas received off to an appalling begin and did not seize Max Verstappen within the remaining few laps, a lot to the delight of the Pink Bull crew who had been compelled to repair points with Verstappen’s automobile simply minutes earlier than the race after crashing throughout the easy drive to the grid.

British Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Charles Leclerc

One other day at Silverstone, one other win for Hamilton. He sailed by means of the 52 laps with relative ease, although with out really build up an unassailable lead till late on.

A puncture – and subsequent tyre blowout – sparked wild scenes within the remaining lap, however by that time he had constructed up a sizeable hole over Verstappen to stop being pipped on the submit.

RadioTimes.com has additionally rounded up the F1 constructor standings 2020 so you may maintain monitor of all the most recent movers and shakers within the sport.

For the complete listing of races, go to our F1 2020 calendar. When you’re in search of what else is on, take a look at our TV information.

