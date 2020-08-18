F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

Method 1 contenders are making their case for glory within the early levels of the F1 2020 calendar.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has made a terrific begin in his bid to attract degree with Michael Schumacher’s legendary whole of seven world titles.

Hamilton, within the vastly superior Mercedes profitable machine, seemed untouchable in 2020 although Pink Bull celebrity Max Verstappen is doing every thing he can to throw a spanner within the works.

The Brit’s primary competitors was anticipated to return within the form of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, although the Finnish ace has did not grasp the automobile in the identical approach as Hamilton, permitting Verstappen to capitalise in his Pink Bull, splitting the Mercs commonly.

Ferrari’s early dire type has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a reputable problem for the title, however the midfield battle is shaping up superbly with drivers from Racing Level and McLaren scrapping it out behind the principle pack.

Try the complete driver standings to date within the 2020 calendar.

F1 driver standings

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 132 points Max Verstappen (Pink Bull) 95 points Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 89 points Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 45 points Lance Stroll (Racing Level) 40 points Alexander Albon (Pink Bull) 40 points Lando Norris (McLaren) 39 points Sergio Perez (Racing Level) 32 points Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 23 points Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 20 points Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 16 points Esteban Ocon (Renault) 16 points Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 14 points Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Level) 6 points Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 2 points Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 2 level Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1 level Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romero) 0 points Romain Grosjean (Haas) 0 points George Russell (Williams) 0 points

F1 results to date this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

third place – Lando Norris

Bottas claimed victory with a powerful opening displaying in Austria. An explosive race noticed simply 11 automobiles make it to the end line.

Lando Norris capitalised on the chaos with a surprising conclusion to his race. The British star completed 4.eight seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, although Hamilton’s five-second penalty noticed Norris leap forward to land his first spot on the rostrum.

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

third place – Max Verstappen

Not fairly the identical degree of fireworks from the second run of the Pink Bull Ring, except you have been dressed all in purple.

Ferrari endured a shocker as Charles Leclerc slammed into the aspect of Sebastian Vettel, retiring each automobiles throughout the opening three laps as Hamilton cruised to victory with out breaking a sweat.

Hungarian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Valtteri Bottas

Hamilton, with out breaking a sweat, merely cruised his approach across the observe, boasting near-unprecedented automobile dominance within the Mercedes profitable machine.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas obtained off to an appalling begin and did not seize Max Verstappen within the ultimate few laps, a lot to the delight of the Pink Bull staff who have been pressured to repair points with Verstappen’s automobile simply minutes earlier than the race after crashing through the easy drive to the grid.

British Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Charles Leclerc

One other day at Silverstone, one other win for Hamilton. He sailed by way of the 52 laps with relative ease, although with out actually build up an unassailable lead till late on.

A puncture – and subsequent tyre blowout – sparked wild scenes within the ultimate lap, however by that time he had constructed up a sizeable hole over Verstappen to forestall being pipped on the submit.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

1st place – Max Verstappen

2nd place – Lewis Hamilton

third place – Valtteri Bottas

Bottas posted a terrific qualifying time however couldn’t maintain on in the principle occasion because the Mercedes automobiles suffered tyre blistering on a sweltering day at Silverstone.

Verstappen pitted later than Bottas, however discovered a approach past the Finnish ace, whereas Hamilton additionally edged previous. Leclerc loved a greater outing and completed fourth as his one-stop tactic paid dividends.

Spanish Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Valtteri Bottas

Hamilton led from the entrance as soon as once more, whereas Verstappen continued to pounce on Bottas with one other instance of overtaking and warding off the Finnish ace.

Sebastian Vettel loved an improved efficiency with Ferrari whereas Racing Level locked out fourth and fifth.

