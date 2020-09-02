F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

Formulation 1 contenders are making their case for glory within the center phases of the F1 2020 calendar.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has made a terrific begin in his bid to attract degree with Michael Schumacher’s legendary whole of seven world titles.

Hamilton, within the vastly superior Mercedes successful machine, appeared untouchable in 2020 although Purple Bull famous person Max Verstappen is doing all the things he can to throw a spanner within the works.

The Brit’s important competitors was anticipated to return within the form of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, although the Finnish ace has didn’t grasp the automobile in the identical manner as Hamilton, permitting Verstappen to capitalise in his Purple Bull, splitting the Mercs usually.

Ferrari’s early dire kind has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a reputable problem for the title, however the midfield battle is shaping up superbly with drivers from Racing Level and McLaren scrapping it out behind the principle pack.

Try the total driver standings to date within the 2020 calendar.

F1 driver standings

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 157 points Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) 110 points Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 107 points Alexander Albon (Purple Bull) 48 points Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 45 points Lando Norris (McLaren) 45 points Lance Stroll (Racing Level) 42 points Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 33 points Sergio Perez (Racing Level) 33 points Esteban Ocon (Renault) 26 points Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 23 points Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 18 points Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 16 points Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Level) 6 points Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 2 points Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 2 level Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1 level Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romero) 0 points Romain Grosjean (Haas) 0 points George Russell (Williams) 0 points

F1 results to date this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

third place – Lando Norris

Bottas claimed victory with a powerful opening displaying in Austria. An explosive race noticed simply 11 vehicles make it to the end line.

Lando Norris capitalised on the chaos with a shocking conclusion to his race. The British star completed 4.eight seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, although Hamilton’s five-second penalty noticed Norris leap forward to land his first spot on the rostrum.

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

third place – Max Verstappen

Not fairly the identical degree of fireworks from the second run of the Purple Bull Ring, until you had been dressed all in purple.

Ferrari endured a shocker as Charles Leclerc slammed into the aspect of Sebastian Vettel, retiring each vehicles throughout the opening three laps as Hamilton cruised to victory with out breaking a sweat.

Hungarian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Valtteri Bottas

Hamilton, with out breaking a sweat, merely cruised his manner across the monitor, boasting near-unprecedented automobile dominance within the Mercedes successful machine.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas obtained off to an appalling begin and didn’t seize Max Verstappen within the remaining few laps, a lot to the delight of the Purple Bull crew who had been pressured to repair points with Verstappen’s automobile simply minutes earlier than the race after crashing in the course of the easy drive to the grid.

British Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Charles Leclerc

One other day at Silverstone, one other win for Hamilton. He sailed by the 52 laps with relative ease, although with out actually build up an unassailable lead till late on.

A puncture – and subsequent tyre blowout – sparked wild scenes within the remaining lap, however by that time he had constructed up a sizeable hole over Verstappen to forestall being pipped on the put up.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

1st place – Max Verstappen

2nd place – Lewis Hamilton

third place – Valtteri Bottas

Bottas posted a terrific qualifying time however couldn’t maintain on in the principle occasion because the Mercedes vehicles suffered tyre blistering on a sweltering day at Silverstone.

Verstappen pitted later than Bottas, however discovered a manner past the Finnish ace, whereas Hamilton additionally edged previous. Leclerc loved a greater outing and completed fourth as his one-stop tactic paid dividends.

Spanish Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Valtteri Bottas

Hamilton led from the entrance as soon as once more, whereas Verstappen continued to pounce on Bottas with one other instance of overtaking and heading off the Finnish ace.

Sebastian Vettel loved an improved efficiency with Ferrari whereas Racing Level locked out fourth and fifth.

Belgian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

third place – Max Verstappen

An all-too-familiar sight graced the rostrum at Spa as Hamilton held on all through the whole race with out being challenged.

Renault had been the large winners of the day, except for Mercedes, as Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon recorded P4 and P5 respectively.

RadioTimes.com has additionally rounded up the F1 constructor standings 2020 so you may preserve monitor of all the most recent movers and shakers within the sport.

