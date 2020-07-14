F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

After a prolonged delay led to by the coronavirus pandemic, Formulation 1 has adopted within the footsteps of different sports activities and returned behind closed doorways, with the F1 2020 calendar lastly getting underway with two races in Austria.
Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has made a very good begin in his bid to attract stage with Michael Schumacher’s legendary complete of seven world titles.
This yr, the Brit’s essential competitors will come within the form of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate
Ferrari’s early dire kind has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a reputable problem, that means Max Verstappen may very well be the ‘better of the remaining’ within the Purple Bull.
McLaren have began properly in 2020 with British teen Lando Norris making waves within the opening gambits, however can he preserve his kind?
Take a look at the total driver standings up to now within the 2020 calendar.
F1 driver standings
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 43 points
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 37 points
- Lando Norris (McLaren) 26 points
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 18 points
- Sergio Perez (Racing Level) 16 points
- Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) 15 points
- Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 13 points
- Alexander Albon (Purple Bull) 12 points
- Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 6 points
- Lance Stroll (Racing Level) 6 points
- Esteban Ocon (Renault) 4 points
- Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 4 points
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 2 points
- Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 1 level
- Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1 level
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points
- Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romero) 0 points
- Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 0 points
- Romain Grosjean (Haas) 0 points
- George Russell (Williams) 0 points
F1 results up to now this season
Austrian Grand Prix
1st place –
2nd place –
third place – Lando Norris
Bottas claimed victory with a robust opening displaying in Austria. An explosive race noticed simply 11 automobiles make it to the end line.
Lando Norris capitalised on the chaos with a shocking conclusion to his race. The British star completed 4.eight seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, although Hamilton’s five-second penalty noticed Norris leap forward to land his first spot on the rostrum.
Styrian Grand Prix
1st place – Lewis Hamilton
2nd place – Valtteri Bottas
third place – Max Verstappen
Not fairly the identical stage of fireworks from the second run of the Purple Bull Ring, until you have been dressed all in pink.
Ferrari endured a shocker as Charles Leclerc slammed into the facet of Sebastian Vettel, retiring each automobiles inside the opening three laps as Hamilton cruised to victory with out breaking a sweat.
