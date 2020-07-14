F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

After a prolonged delay led to by the coronavirus pandemic, Formulation 1 has adopted within the footsteps of different sports activities and returned behind closed doorways, with the F1 2020 calendar lastly getting underway with two races in Austria.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has made a very good begin in his bid to attract stage with Michael Schumacher’s legendary complete of seven world titles.

This yr, the Brit’s essential competitors will come within the form of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Ferrari’s early dire kind has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a reputable problem, that means Max Verstappen may very well be the ‘better of the remaining’ within the Purple Bull.

McLaren have began properly in 2020 with British teen Lando Norris making waves within the opening gambits, however can he preserve his kind?

Take a look at the total driver standings up to now within the 2020 calendar.

F1 driver standings

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 43 points Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 37 points Lando Norris (McLaren) 26 points Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 18 points Sergio Perez (Racing Level) 16 points Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) 15 points Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 13 points Alexander Albon (Purple Bull) 12 points Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 6 points Lance Stroll (Racing Level) 6 points Esteban Ocon (Renault) 4 points Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 4 points Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 2 points Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 1 level Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1 level Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romero) 0 points Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 0 points Romain Grosjean (Haas) 0 points George Russell (Williams) 0 points

F1 results up to now this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

third place – Lando Norris

Bottas claimed victory with a robust opening displaying in Austria. An explosive race noticed simply 11 automobiles make it to the end line.

Lando Norris capitalised on the chaos with a shocking conclusion to his race. The British star completed 4.eight seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, although Hamilton’s five-second penalty noticed Norris leap forward to land his first spot on the rostrum.

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

third place – Max Verstappen

Not fairly the identical stage of fireworks from the second run of the Purple Bull Ring, until you have been dressed all in pink.

Ferrari endured a shocker as Charles Leclerc slammed into the facet of Sebastian Vettel, retiring each automobiles inside the opening three laps as Hamilton cruised to victory with out breaking a sweat.

RadioTimes.com has additionally rounded up the F1 constructor standings 2020 so you possibly can maintain monitor of all the newest movers and shakers within the sport.

For the total checklist of races, go to our F1 2020 calendar. If you happen to’re searching for what else is on, take a look at our TV information.