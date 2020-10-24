F1 driver standings 2020 | Points table & results

Components 1 drivers are locked in duels all throughout the driver standings because the F1 2020 calendar enters the second half.

Mercedes celebrity Lewis Hamilton claimed one more victory within the Eifel Grand Prix to increase his lead on the high.

Hamilton, within the vastly superior Mercedes successful machine, seems to be untouchable in 2020 regardless of the most effective efforts of Purple Bull celebrity Max Verstappen who’s doing every little thing he can to throw a spanner within the works.

The Brit’s important competitors was anticipated to come back within the form of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate Bottas, although the Finnish ace has did not grasp the automotive in the identical approach as Hamilton, permitting Verstappen to capitalise in his Purple Bull, splitting the Mercs usually.

Ferrari’s early dire type has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a reputable problem for the title, however the midfield battle is shaping up fantastically with drivers from Racing Level and McLaren scrapping it out behind the principle pack.

Try the total driver standings to this point within the 2020 calendar.

F1 driver standings

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 230 factors Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 161 factors Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) 147 factors Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 78 factors Sergio Perez (Racing Level) 68 factors Lando Norris (McLaren) 65 factors Alexander Albon (Purple Bull) 64 factors Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 63 factors Lance Stroll (Racing Level) 57 factors Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 53 factors Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 51 factors Esteban Ocon (Renault) 36 factors Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 17 factors Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 14 factors Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Level) 10 factors Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 3 factors Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 2 factors Romain Grosjean (Haas) 2 factors Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1 level Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 factors George Russell (Williams) 0 factors

F1 results to this point this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

third place – Lando Norris

Bottas claimed victory with a powerful opening displaying in Austria. An explosive race noticed simply 11 automobiles make it to the end line.

Lando Norris capitalised on the chaos with a surprising conclusion to his race. The British star completed 4.8 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, although Hamilton’s five-second penalty noticed Norris leap forward to land his first spot on the rostrum.

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

third place – Max Verstappen

Not fairly the identical degree of fireworks from the second run of the Purple Bull Ring, until you had been dressed all in pink.

Ferrari endured a shocker as Charles Leclerc slammed into the aspect of Sebastian Vettel, retiring each automobiles inside the opening three laps as Hamilton cruised to victory with out breaking a sweat.

Hungarian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Valtteri Bottas

Hamilton, with out breaking a sweat, merely cruised his approach across the observe, boasting near-unprecedented automotive dominance within the Mercedes successful machine.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas received off to an appalling begin and did not seize Max Verstappen within the last few laps, a lot to the delight of the Purple Bull workforce who had been compelled to repair points with Verstappen’s automotive simply minutes earlier than the race after crashing in the course of the easy drive to the grid.

British Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Charles Leclerc

One other day at Silverstone, one other win for Hamilton. He sailed via the 52 laps with relative ease, although with out actually increase an unassailable lead till late on.

A puncture – and subsequent tyre blowout – sparked wild scenes within the last lap, however by that time he had constructed up a sizeable hole over Verstappen to stop being pipped on the submit.

seventieth Anniversary Grand Prix

1st place – Max Verstappen

2nd place – Lewis Hamilton

third place – Valtteri Bottas

Bottas posted a terrific qualifying time however couldn’t maintain on in the principle occasion because the Mercedes automobiles suffered tyre blistering on a sweltering day at Silverstone.

Verstappen pitted later than Bottas, however discovered a approach past the Finnish ace, whereas Hamilton additionally edged previous. Leclerc loved a greater outing and completed fourth as his one-stop tactic paid dividends.

Spanish Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Valtteri Bottas

Hamilton led from the entrance as soon as once more, whereas Verstappen continued to pounce on Bottas with one other instance of overtaking and warding off the Finnish ace.

Sebastian Vettel loved an improved efficiency with Ferrari whereas Racing Level locked out fourth and fifth.

Belgian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

third place – Max Verstappen

An all-too-familiar sight graced the rostrum at Spa as Hamilton held on all through all the race with out being challenged.

Renault had been the massive winners of the day, other than Mercedes, as Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon recorded P4 and P5 respectively.

Italian Grand Prix

1st place – Pierre Gasly

2nd place – Carlos Sainz

third place – Lance Stroll

No disrespect meant in direction of Mr Hamilton, Mr Bottas or Mr Verstappen, however what sheer reduction to kind three recent names onto the rostrum.

A security automotive, pink flag and Lewis Hamilton lacking the now notorious ‘pit lane closed’ indicators all mixed to offer F1 followers with wheel-to-wheel racing amongst an entire new pack of drivers.

Gasly made probably the most of his shot, although Sainz was only one lap away from making a transfer on the Frenchman that will’ve swung the highest spot away from Alphatauri.

Tuscan Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

third place – Alex Albon

The end result makes it seem to be a return to order occurred in Tuscany, however the Grand Prix was something however an orderly affair.

Mercedes locked out a one-two, with Purple Bull ace Alex Albon and McLaren star Lando Norris coming in third and fourth.

Sadly for the latter two groups, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz had been worn out of the race following a loopy begin to the race involving a pink flag pile-up.

Russian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Lewis Hamilton

A ten-second penalty for Hamilton for apply begins outdoors of the allotted space successfully made the race Bottas’ to lose.

The Finnish driver tailored to the state of affairs and cruised to victory accordingly, although Max Verstappen did every little thing he might to maintain up the strain till the top.

The Purple Bull star carried out properly sufficient to maintain Hamilton firmly rooted in third without having to battle to carry his place in second.

Eifel Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

third place – Daniel Ricciardo

