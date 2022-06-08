F1 Manager 2022 premieres gameplay trailer and release date on PC and consoles

“Trace your strategy, take control”, the Formula 1 management video game will arrive this summer.

His presentation was expected this afternoon and so it has been. Frontier Developments has published today the first gameplay trailer for F1 Manager 2022, with a video with two minutes of images of the simulation and management video game of a Formula 1 team manager. In addition, there has been time to date its launch for this August 30 en tiendas de PC (Steam y GOG), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S y Xbox One.

The shared video does not delve much into the mechanics to master, but it does leave a first look at a proposal where players will have to learn to take the reins of one of the ten Formula 1 Championship teams.

“F1 Manager 2022 offers fans an unrivaled F1 experience, capturing the world of F1 and the high-voltage excitement of managing a team in unprecedented detail,” its managers said in a statement. “From the paddock to the podium, the players will have to manage decisions on and off the court to ensure your successall while balancing the accounts and satisfying both the board of directors and the very important sponsors of the team”.

Although we had already seen images through social networks, this gameplay allows us to know the graphic level of the proposal, with a quite powerful finish considering its mission, more focused on decision-making than driving. “Races are shown with stunning tv style pictureswith a variety of handheld and trackside camera angles that bring all the excitement to the 22 Grand Prix circuits,” added the development team.

No connection to Codemasters F1

Frontier Developments has set a selling price for the video game of 54,99 euros on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, having also confirmed an edition in physical format. Those who book in digital F1 Manager 2022 will be able to enjoy their races on August 25. It should be remembered that F1 Manager 2022 is a project totally unrelated to Codemasters and EA Sports, in charge of launching F1 22 in a few weeks. In this sense, F1 Manager 2022 is the first development of an agreement valid until 2025 between the authors of Planet Zoo and F1 for management titles.

More about: F1 Manager 2022, Frontier Developments and Formula 1.