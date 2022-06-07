F1 Manager 2022 quotes us for the release date of the definitive Formula 1 management game

Frontier Developments will set a day on the calendar with a special rebroadcast that will air tomorrow.

Formula 1 fans have their hopes pinned on F1 Manager 2022, a management title developed by Frontier Developments that surprised us in March with its presentation trailer, in addition to the confirmation that there will be successive deliveries until, at least, the year 2025.

They will announce the date on June 7Although it is expected for this summer, the official account of Twitter of the game has resolved the doubt in the face of constant questions about what the release date will be. This Tuesday June 7 at 5:00 p.m. (in Spanish peninsular time) we will know when it will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Those responsible will announce it through a live broadcast on Twitch, Amazon’s streaming platform. It has also been confirmed publication of a trailer with gameplay during the direct, and it is possible that we know price, editions and the content of the same.

With F1 Manager 2022, Frontier will try to create the Formula 1 management game that fans have been waiting for all this time. At least officially licensed, because a few years ago Motorsport Manager became popular, a game published by SEGA that allowed us to compete in different categories. If you’re more into pure on-track action, remember that Codemasters is continuing its annual Formula 1 saga, with less than a month remaining until the release of F1 22.

