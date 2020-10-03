‘F9’ Release Delayed to May 2021

“F9” may have to wait somewhat longer to take a lap in theaters. Common introduced Friday that it has pushed again the debut of the following “Quick and Livid” sequel. It can now hit theaters over Memorial Day weekend on May 28, 2021.

The information comes hours after “No Time to Die” delayed its launch from November to April 2, 2021 — which was the unique date for “F9.” Common, the studio behind the high-octane franchise, is distributing the Bond movie internationally.

In March, as instances of coronavirus began to unfold, Common made the daring determination to push again the discharge of “F9” by a complete 12 months. “Quick and Livid” is a vastly essential franchise for Common; its quite a few sequels and spinoffs are routinely among the many highest grossing films of the 12 months and have collected over $5 billion mixed on the international field workplace. The “Quick” entries routinely carry budgets over $200 million and are engineered to attraction to worldwide moviegoers. Almost 75% of ticket gross sales of the three earlier movies within the franchise got here from the worldwide field workplace. Since Bond was moved to the identical weekend and in addition caters to abroad audiences, shifting “F9” was inevitable.

Directed by franchise vet Justin Lin, “F9” picks up after the occasions of 2017’s “The Destiny of the Livid.” The movie sees Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto face his youthful brother Jakob (John Cena), a lethal murderer working with previous foe Cipher (Charlize Theron). The solid additionally contains Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren and Ludacris. “The Destiny of the Livid” was an enormous field workplace winner, changing into the second installment within the collection to hit the coveted $1 billion mark.