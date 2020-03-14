F9’s John Cena Tweets Out Calming Message After His Fast And Furious Debut Was Delayed

Depart a Remark
It’s no simple time for the world. Many people are in a state of panic particularly since COVID-19 was named a pandemic this week. And to be able to train the right precautions to forestall additional unfold of the coronavirus virus, a sequence of upcoming motion pictures cancelled their launch dates yesterday, together with F9. The subsequent installment within the Fast and Furious franchise, which is able to introduce John Cena to the forged amongst different new additions, was delayed a full 12 months.
Social media customers are seeing numerous cancellation bulletins and hysteric feedback in regards to the state of our world. However John Cena took to Twitter to supply a chilled message to followers relating to the continuing disaster. Right here’s what he stated:
Thanks, man. We might use much more grounding feedback resembling these. The previous WWE wrestler mentioned how the topic of the coronavirus can create panic amongst individuals, and it is not laborious to agree about that. John Cena talks about how we’ve difficult emotions, each constructive and detrimental, that we have to acknowledge and pay attention to. His closing message was to make use of our brains as a substitute of main with our feelings since it’s “our strongest ally.”
These are sensible phrases from the actor at a time when the movie trade is witnessing the ripple results of the unfold of coronavirus. Many giant gatherings have been cancelled these previous few weeks, and on Thursday alone, A Quiet Place Half II, The Lovebirds, Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers have been postponed for undisclosed dates. Together with pushing apart its upcoming releases, Disney has determined to briefly shut its doorways together with different theme parks.
F9 is the film that it appears followers must wait the longest for among the many pushed again releases so far. No Time To Die was the primary main launch to take this motion, however for seven months – F9 is a few full 12 months away now. It truly changed the unique date of Fast & Furious 10.
Just some days prior, Vin Diesel was vocally towards F9 being pushed again as a result of he felt like ”we want motion pictures now greater than ever” throughout this disaster. The actor stated he was prepared to exit to China it doesn’t matter what to advertise the film. Because the virus has turn into extra severe, President Donald Trump formally declared a nationwide emergency and stated he would give states as much as $50 million in federal funds to fight the unfold, per The New York Occasions.
John Cena lately wrapped filming on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which is about to come back out August 6, 2021 – now simply 4 months separated from F9. Cena is enjoying Dom Toretto’s brother, Jakob, in his coming debut to the Fast & Furious franchise.
Add Comment