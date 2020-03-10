FA Cup on TV: How to watch live on BBC, iPlayer and BT Sport

The FA Cup is transferring on to the quarter-finals with the competitors heating up.

Manchester United and Manchester Metropolis stay within the hunt for silverware and will each be broadcast live after the fixtures had been confirmed.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Quarter-finals

Saturday 21st March

Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Newcastle v Man Metropolis (7:o0pm) BBC One

Sunday 22nd March

Sheffield United v Arsenal (1:30pm) BT Sport 1

Norwich v Man Utd (4:30pm) BBC One

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

Matches will probably be break up between BBC and BT Sport all through the 2019/20 competitors.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you happen to’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for an extra £10.00 per thirty days. For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

If you happen to don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to live stream the FA Cup

BBC launched a model new pop-up channel to showcase their FA Cup protection over the last spherical.

As well as to the three live BBC video games, the FA Cup Channel confirmed highlights from traditional matches.

The service additionally supplied various commentary from BBC 5 Live or the choice to change off commentary completely.