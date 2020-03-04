FA Cup on TV this week: How to watch live on BBC, iPlayer and BT Sport

The FA Cup is transferring on to the fifth spherical with the competitors heating up.

It’s a busy week for the world’s oldest soccer competitors with six matches obtainable to watch within the UK between Monday and Thursday.

Two further video games have been made live solely on BBC iPlayer this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fifth spherical

Tuesday third March

Chelsea v Liverpool (7:45pm) BBC One

West Brom v Newcastle (8:00pm) BBC iPlayer

Wednesday 4th March

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester Metropolis (7:45pm) BBC One

Tottenham v Norwich (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer

Thursday fifth March

Derby County v Manchester United (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

Matches will probably be break up between BBC and BT Sport all through the 2019/20 competitors.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you happen to’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your current contract for an extra £10.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

If you happen to don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to current broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to live stream the FA Cup

BBC launched a model new pop-up channel to showcase their FA Cup protection over the past spherical.

As well as to the three live BBC video games, the FA Cup Channel confirmed highlights from basic matches.

The service additionally provided various commentary from BBC 5 Live or the choice to change off commentary solely.