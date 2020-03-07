FA Women’s Super League: Watch FA WSL fixtures live – TV, stream, free FA Player details

The FA Women’s Super League is greater than ever in 2019/20 with an unprecedented quantity of free, live protection accessible for followers throughout the nation.

The model new FA Player service is offering devoted protection of the FA WSL all season with nearly each recreation to be live streamed for free.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s essential to learn about find out how to watch the FA WSL in 2019/20.

When does the FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 begin?

The FA WSL kicked off on Saturday seventh September 2019 and can run till Saturday 16th Could 2020.

Video games will likely be unfold out throughout the eight-month marketing campaign with common breaks between match weeks.

The best way to watch FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 for free

The FA Player live streams nearly each FA WSL match free of cost. The one video games it received’t present are ones chosen by BT Sport for his or her protection.

The service can even present one recreation per week from the FA Women’s Championship, bringing the full variety of live matches to greater than 150 throughout the 2019/20 season.

Along with The FA Player, 30 video games will likely be proven live on BBC – together with iPlayer – and BT Sport all through the season.

Our full fixture checklist under will likely be up to date with BBC and BT matches as they’re introduced.

FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 fixtures

All video games not chosen by BT Sport will likely be streamed live on The FA Player

Sunday 22nd March 2020

Man Utd v West Ham (12:00pm)

Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm)

Liverpool v Man Metropolis (2:00pm)

Studying v Brighton (2:00pm)

Tottenham v Birmingham (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Sunday 29th March 2020

Man Utd v Man Metropolis (12:00pm)

Everton v Birmingham (12:30pm)

Brighton v Bristol Metropolis (2:00pm)

Studying v Liverpool (2:00pm)

Tottenham v Chelsea (2:00pm)

West Ham v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Sunday fifth April 2020

Arsenal v Man Utd (2:00pm)

Birmingham v West Ham (2:00pm)

Chelsea v Brighton (2:00pm)

Liverpool v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Studying (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Everton (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th April 2020

Liverpool v Brighton (12:00pm)

Everton v West Ham (12:30pm)

Birmingham v Arsenal (2:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Tottenham (2:00pm)

Studying v Chelsea (2:00pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Saturday 16th Could 2020

Arsenal v Everton (TBC)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (TBC)

Chelsea v Liverpool (TBC)

Man Utd v Birmingham (TBC)

Tottenham v Studying (TBC)

West Ham v Bristol Metropolis (TBC)