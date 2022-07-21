Fabra’s reaction after the change and Hugo Ibarra’s decision after defeat: two scenes that illustrate Boca’s difficult night against Argentinos

* This is how Ibarra left the Diego Maradona stadium

Boca Juniors lived a difficult night in La Paternal. He played a pale game and lost 2-0 to the leader Argentines by the ninth date of the Professional League. The Xeneize did not succeed in the drawing chosen to face those led by Gabriel Milito, they were overwhelmed in the first stage, and in the complement they had the ball without knowing what destination to give it. Thus, he was seven units from the top and accumulates four defeats in the last five matches.

There are two photos that serve to illustrate the bad moment of the cast of La Ribera. One, the output of frank fabra. Ibarra decided to replace the left back as the first change, along with the entry of Oscar Romero for Orsini. In his case, he was put by position, for the Colombian he entered Agustin Sandez.

The tip marker, 31 years old, He left the field with a face of few friends and thus remained on the bench, claiming first in dialogue with Juan Ramírez, and then speaking and marking the reasons for his anger before Orsini. The 4-2-4 thought by Ibarra did not favor him: he could hardly go on the attack, just like Advíncula. And, being one of the referents who was left in the eye of the storm due to the friction with the Football Council, his departure was under scrutiny.

* Fabra expresses his anger next to Orsini, on the substitute bench

After the fall, the journalists present at the stadium awaited the word of Hugo Ibarra, who, beyond the results, had proposed a more open dialogue with the press, even opening the practices. Nevertheless, the former right back decided to leave quietly, behind the cameras, microphones and recorders waiting by the fences. The rest of the squad and the delegation did the same. Annoyed by the poor performance after what had been the first victory of his management against Talleres?

It is worth remembering that Ibarra (accompanied by Tito Pompei and Leandro Gracián) was ratified as DT until December, while the Football Council is looking for the definitive guide, thinking of 2023. The chance of continuity for Negro is there, but for this the results that for now, at this beginning, they did not emerge. But above all the operation did not come up, something that was evident in La Paternal.

