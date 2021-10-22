Fabra’s relief in Boca’s draw, after his responsibility in Godoy Cruz’s goal

It was a difficult game for Boca Juniors against Godoy Cruz by the date 17 of the Professional League since it began losing 1-0 in front of the mendocinos. But with more enthusiasm than ideas, he began to approach the rival area and after 37 minutes he reached equality through Frank Fabra who shouted it euphorically and the Colombian was eloquent in his relief.

A minute before the left-back warned with a poisonous center that none of his teammates could connect. But immediately there was another arrival of the team led by Sebastián Battaglia and the coffee grower received great assistance from Juan Ramírez, beat Elías López’s back and defined a crusader to achieve equality for the La Ribera team.

That goal was key since Boca Juniors raised their level in the last minutes, their game was more precise and deep, which allowed them to turn the result around with the goal of the youthful Luis Vázquez. In addition, it allowed the Colombian to correct his mistake, since he had shared responsibility with Marcos Rojo and Agustín Rossi in Badaloni’s goal that allowed him to open the scoring for Godoy Cruz.

Fabra also comes with ups and downs since the beginning of 2021. The first reference with which he was criticized was in the second leg against Santos for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2020 played in Brazil in which he had a bad job and ended up expelled.

The celebration of Fabra that was vindicated (Télam)

Since taking over Battaglia, the former midfielder entrusted the position to the Agustin Sandez, emerged from the Inferiors of the Xeneize and to whom the current coach knows a lot since before assuming as strategist of the First he was in charge of the Reserve. While the 21-year-old showed his potential, Battaglia later returned ownership to Fabra.

Frank usually stands out for his constant projections and is sometimes just another forward. Every time he faces decisively, his overflows generate danger in rival areas and that is why he won the affection of Boca Juniors fans who this Wednesday rejoiced with his good work.

That offensive vocation allowed Fabra to score eight goals in 128 games at the La Ribera club, where he also has 18 assists, in another example of how he collaborates with the achievement of the goals of his team. His contract with Boca Juniors expires on December 31, 2023.

The Colombian side did not score for Boca Juniors since November 3, 2019 in the 5-1 win against Arsenal. That day Fabra scored two goals and at the time that the team was still led by Gustavo Alfaro, in the first part of the championship that ended with the coronation on March 7, 2020, already under the technical direction of Miguel Ángel Russo.

