Fabra’s wonderful goal that Riquelme applauded standing up in Boca’s victory against Rosario Central

Frank Fabra’s great goal that extended Boca Juniors’ lead against Rosario Central

The Colombian Frank Fabra scored a goal in the Boca Juniors win 2-1 over Rosario Central at the José Amalfitani Stadium in Vélez. The left side generated the play and concluded it with a luxury that caused the standing applause of the vice president xeneize, Juan roman riquelme. It was the second goal for the cast led by Sebastián Battaglia, who is fighting to reach the top of his zone in the Professional League Cup.

It was at 81 minutes when Fabra started the play. He chopped it to give it to Aaron Molinas, who returned it with a header and when he entered the area, the coffee grower hooked, left his marker behind and defined with three fingers. The defender dressed as Roberto Carlos and scored a goal typical of the former Brazilian player.

In the complement of the match for the third date of the tournament, Boca Juniors sought to increase the score and had arrivals, but could not materialize until Fabra’s conversion with nine minutes to go. Frank’s goal gave the blue and gold team peace of mind, but the Rosario cast discounted five minutes later through Luca Martinez Dupuy.

In the first half, the Scoundrel had an unbeatable chance to get ahead, which was the Penalty wasted by Emiliano Vecchio that was saved by Agustín Rossi, who is already a specialist to contain shots from twelve steps. Until then Central had shown his cards and generated danger in the local area.

Then the team from La Ribera took the reins and generated arrivals, although it could not materialize. It was only at the start of the plugin that it managed to gain an advantage. It was after five minutes with a goal from his captain, Carlos Izquierdozwho anticipated the exit from a corner kick and managed to put his team ahead.

With this victory, Boca Juniors reached seven points and remains second in Zone 2, two points behind Estudiantes de La Plata, the only group leader. The blue and gold cast tied at the start of the contest 1-1 against Colón de Santa Fe in La Bombonera and beat Aldosivi 2-1 in Mar del Plata.

Boca Juniors is one of the teams that has been better strengthened for this tournament and its latest addition was Paraguayan Óscar Romero. In this way Battaglia continues to search for the best starting eleven at the start of the official competition and in the League Cup confirmed his status as a candidate. The xeneize team will seek to win the title at the national level, although their priority in 2022 will be to achieve the long-awaited seventh Copa Libertadores.

Due to the fact that the works in the playing field of La Bombonera did not achieve a good drainage of water, something that was exposed in the match against the Santa Fe last Sunday, the leadership decided to do the necessary work, but to play the local games in other stadiums.

