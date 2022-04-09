Face all the bosses of Metroid Dread in its new free mode for Nintendo Switch

Version 2.1.0 of the game developed by MercurySteam adds the Boss Rush mode.

Considered by many to be one of the best games of 2021, Metroid Dread is still very much alive. MercurySteam and Nintendo have managed to keep the Switch game accumulating a good handful of sales thanks to the different content updates that they have been adding, and one more novelty is already available.

We refer to the expected modo Boss Rush (or Boss Wave), a mode that allows the player to face one boss after another non-stop. To access the new functions we must press R on the selection screen. Recall that the update to version 2.1.0 is free and set this game mode configured in three different ways.

Boss Rush : In this mode, the player fights twelve consecutive bosses with the goal of achieving the best time. If you die you can restart the game on the boss that defeated you, but at the cost of a time penalty. It is unlocked by beating the game for the first time.



Survival Rush : It's survival mode. It proposes defeating as many bosses as possible in a maximum time of five minutes, with the damage carried over to the next fight and without the possibility of resetting after death. It is unlocked by beating any of the other two modes.



Dread Rush (No-Hit): This is essentially the same as Boss Rush mode, but if Samus gets hit it's game over. Ideal for lovers of No-Hit games, and is unlocked by finishing the game in Dread/Terrifying Mode.



When we talk about Metroid Dread, we’re not just talking about a bestseller for the entire franchise, but about one of the best-rated titles of the entire past year. If you want to know what we thought, you can find out our opinion by taking a look at the analysis of Metroid Dread prepared by Jesús Bella.

