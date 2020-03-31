Face It, Luke Skywalker Peaked With The Death Star’s Destruction

Depart a Remark
With the Skywalker Saga now completed and opinions being handed out left and proper regarding the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, I feel it is time for a take that, frankly, is lengthy overdue. Throughout a current re-watch of the Unique Trilogy I had a blast and nonetheless love these films as a lot as I ever have. That mentioned, wanting again now on all that is come after and what got here earlier than, I do not imagine Luke Skywalker ever did something higher than destroying the primary Death Star.
That is it, there’s the take, however after all I am not going to only throw that on the market and let the hellfire of disgruntled Star Wars followers rain down. I’ve much more to say about Luke Skywalker, his largest achievement and the way nothing he ever did after actually got here near it.
For The File, The First Destruction Of The Death Star Was A Enormous Deal
After I say Luke Skywalker peaked with the unique Death Star’s destruction, I’m under no circumstances demeaning what he did. That was a large turning level within the Galactic Civil Warfare, and there is not any means the Rebels might keep within the combat with a totally operational Death Star working by means of the galaxy and torching planets. Luke was required to hit a fairly unimaginable shot on the weapon that few others might pull off, and that one shot actually flipped the Empire on its head.
Consider, as soon as the Death Star was destroyed, the Empire’s solely actual plan of action after that was to rebuild it. Granted, maybe it was hubris and the success that they had in opposition to the Rebels in The Empire Strikes Again that made for such a lazy plan. Had Luke not destroyed the Death Star within the first place although, who is aware of what progress might’ve been made to utterly eradicate all opposition that got here after.
So once more, this is not an argument that Luke Skywalker is not necessary or overrated, however that he actually did his most vital act in Star Wars when he was at his lowest degree of expertise. This turns into extra evident when evaluating his main actions afterwards; which, looking back, weren’t all that nice.
Luke Skywalker Took A Lot Of L’s Submit-Star Wars: A New Hope
After destroying the Death Star, issues weren’t nice for Luke. He was captured by a wampa, practically froze to loss of life, kissed his sister on the lips and misplaced an arm to Vader. Certain, there have been brilliant factors and moments of heroics interspersed in there, however even his victories have been overshadowed by failure. Luke took down an AT-AT, however the Rebels misplaced the Hoth base. And whereas Luke did defeat Vader in Spherical 2, he practically died by the hands of Emperor Palpatine quickly after.
The actuality is that Luke misplaced much more battles than he ever received in Star Wars, which really makes his battle in opposition to Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Final Jedi good. Very like Obi-Wan Kenobi did for him in Star Wars: A New Hope, Luke deliberately takes a loss from Kylo Ren to be able to give Rey, Leia and the remainder of the Resistance time to flee Crait. I suppose there’s an argument to be made that that is Luke’s second best achievement, however let’s concentrate on one scorching take at a time.
I’d additionally say sooner or later, the case might’ve been made that Luke efficiently pressured Darth Vader’s change of coronary heart, although expanded materials on Vader has proven that, whereas actually imperfect, Anakin Skywalker was all the time seeking to take a shot at Emperor Palpatine post-Vader transformation anyway. Luke performed an element, after all, however it considerably lessens his affect than some could have thought again when the Unique Trilogy first got here out.
What’s Your Level?
I feel I, like many Star Wars followers, have all the time gotten caught up in judging Jedi and Sith by how highly effective they’re. In actuality, lots of the franchise’s best characters are outlined extra by their actions and the affect that they had on the Star Wars universe at giant. Luke could also be one of many extra highly effective Jedi within the Skywalker Saga, however it’s not like that basically helped him within the grand scheme of issues.
This was only a thought I’ve had throughout a quarantined Star Wars marathon, and the way the franchise has all the time been huge on introducing sturdy leads who finally accomplish far more with out their powers than with them. And but, except Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the franchise has been adamant on zeroing in on these larger-than-life expert characters who could not have wanted fairly as a lot energy as they got.
Do not get me mistaken, it is cool to see Jedi and Sith use the Drive in lots of cool methods. On the similar time, this realization has made me hope that Star Wars is taking this down interval within the movie franchise to focus extra on its tales and to find extra characters able to shouldering large adventures, fairly than being massively powered people breezing on from one scenario to the subsequent.
Not each Padawan has to grow to be a Jedi Grasp, and never each pilot must be the most effective within the galaxy. Imperfect heroes make for an entertaining story, which can be why the Unique Trilogy nonetheless works regardless of Luke getting his ass kicked all through a bulk of Episodes IV–VI. It may additionally be why Rey has confronted a lot scrutiny within the Sequel Trilogy period, although that is actually not the one motive sections of the fandom have had beef along with her character.
My level is that the Star Wars universe might use extra characters which are lesser types of Luke Skywalker. Give them that one second of glory, however make the remaining an uphill battle that exhibits actual wrestle the whole means by means of. That is the place the actual magic of the franchise is discovered, and someplace I feel followers and writers acquired confused into considering it is actually all in regards to the Jedi.
