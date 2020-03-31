Face It, Luke Skywalker Peaked With The Death Star’s Destruction

Not each Padawan has to grow to be a Jedi Grasp, and never each pilot must be the most effective within the galaxy. Imperfect heroes make for an entertaining story, which can be why the Unique Trilogy nonetheless works regardless of Luke getting his ass kicked all through a bulk of Episodes IV–VI. It may additionally be why Rey has confronted a lot scrutiny within the Sequel Trilogy period, although that is actually not the one motive sections of the fandom have had beef along with her character.