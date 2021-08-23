‘Face Time With Feinberg’: The Problem Of As-Many-As-Need Nomination Ballots

In this week’s episode of Face Time With Feinberg, a video sequence for The Hollywood Reporter on which I spout off about an awards-related matter, I speak about a 2017 trade to the Emmys vote casting process this is having unintentional penalties, as highest exhibited by way of the hot nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

That 12 months, the TV Academy started teaching its individuals to choose as many applicants on their nomination poll as they deem worthy of a nomination, versus a set quantity akin to the choice of slots for eventual nominees. (“Vote for as many achievements on this class that you’ve noticed and really feel are worthy of a nomination.”)

I might put up that that is how we wound up this 12 months with a handful of standard presentations totally dominating the appearing classes — Saturday Night time Reside (11 noms), The Handmaid’s Story (10), The Crown (9), Ted Lasso (seven) and, sure, Hamilton (seven).

Many of those presentations’ nominated performances had been very good — however so, too, had been many different performances that had been bounced by way of them as a result of, I might put up, they by no means were given an excellent listening to. Take a look at the video for extra.