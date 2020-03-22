Facebook: 90% of those who got a Quest for Christmas were new to Oculus

Proper via a video presentation, Oculus’s Chris Pruett talked about that 90% of those that were given an Oculus Quest at Christmas have been new to the Oculus ecosystem.Study Additional
three hours in the past
Tech Information
Go away a remark
Proper via a video presentation, Oculus’s Chris Pruett talked about that 90% of those that were given an Oculus Quest at Christmas have been new to the Oculus ecosystem.Study Additional
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment