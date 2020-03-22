General News

Facebook: 90% of those who got a Quest for Christmas were new to Oculus

March 22, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Tech Information

Go away a remark

The Oculus Quest Standalone VR headset opens a new realm of possibilities for virtual reality developers.

Proper via a video presentation, Oculus’s Chris Pruett talked about that 90% of those that were given an Oculus Quest at Christmas have been new to the Oculus ecosystem.Study Additional



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment