Facebook banned BJP leader T. Raja Singh, surrounded by allegations

new Delhi: Facing criticism over the ways in which hate speeches are being handled, Facebook has accused BJP leader T. Raja Singh of violating its policies related to violence and hate-promoting content on its platform and 'Instagram' Is banned.

Let us know that more than 300 million people in India use Facebook.

A Facebook spokesperson said in an email issued via email, "Our policy has been to promote violence or to restrict the presence of those who engage in violence on our forums, and in violation of this, we sent Raja Singh on Facebook But is banned."

According to the statement, the process of evaluating potential violations is extensive and through this Facebook decided to delete the account of the BJP leader.

Significantly, recently, BBC, ‘Wall Street Journal’, ‘Reuters’ and ‘Time magazine’ had published news which claimed that some office-bearers of Facebook’s Indian unit have benefited the BJP. Since then, Facebook is under question.

At the same time, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday wrote a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, alleging that the support of those who have been continuously abusive in Facebook employee elections and “abusing” the Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers. are doing.