Facebook Cancels All ‘Giant Physical Occasions’ Through June 2021 – Variety

Facebook is slowing down its plans to have workers return to the workplace amid the COVID-19 disaster — and it has nixed all in-person occasions it had deliberate with 50 or extra attendees by way of June of 2021, in keeping with to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“Even past this subsequent interval, steering from well being consultants is that it gained’t be advisable to have giant teams of individuals get collectively for some time,” Zuckerberg wrote in a submit on the platform Thursday. “Given this, we’re canceling any giant bodily occasions we had deliberate with 50 or extra individuals by way of June 2021.” He added that for a few of these, Facebook plans to carry as digital occasions as an alternative.

The “overwhelming majority” of Facebook workers will likely be required to earn a living from home by way of not less than the tip of Could 2020, in keeping with Zuckerberg. Facebook is also extending its coverage of no enterprise journey by way of not less than June of this 12 months.

In the meantime, a “small %” of workers might be able to return sooner however “we don’t count on to have everybody again in our workplaces for a while,” the CEO wrote. Facebook employees who could be coming again to workplaces earlier embody content material reviewers engaged on counter-terrorism efforts or suicide and self-harm prevention, and engineers “engaged on advanced {hardware},” per Zuckerberg.

“Most Facebook workers are lucky to have the ability to work productively from dwelling, so we really feel a accountability to permit individuals who don’t have this flexibility to entry shared public sources first,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I hope this helps comprise the unfold of COVID-19 so we will preserve our communities protected and get again up and working once more quickly.”

Facebook had 44,942 workers as of the tip of 2019. The place many firms have been shedding or furloughing employees, Facebook plans to rent 10,000 extra staffers for its product and engineering groups by the tip of 2020, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg mentioned earlier this month.

Amongst areas Facebook is concentrated on staffing up, the corporate is dedicating extra workers to monitoring consumer posts for indicators of mental-health points in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Zuckerberg mentioned final month.