Facebook Case: Notice of breach of privilege against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor

new Delhi: On Facebook, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor have been given notice of breach of privilege in connection with the charge of working in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party and ignoring the hate speech. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has sent this notice. The BJP MP said that now the limits have been exceeded. Congress leaders are spreading hatred. Rahul Gandhi is spreading fake news. Also Read – Shashi Tharoor charges against BJP MP by giving notice of breach of privilege, know the whole matter

Let me tell you that the Wall Street General of America published the report a few days ago that Facebook ignored the hate speech in India. And worked in support of power. After this detailed report, Indian politics boiled over. Facebook India chief Aankhi Das filed a case against journalist Avesh Tiwari. After this, Avesh Tiwari filed a lawsuit on Facebook and accused him of spreading religious hysteria in the country. Also Read – 2 crore jobs lost in four months, now cannot hide the truth of economy: Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moves notice of ‘Breach of Privilege’ against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi & Shashi Tharoor, over Facebook Row. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/qrCbGLo1zM Also Read – After the rising demand in the party, will Rahul Gandhi take charge of the Congress again? Got this answer … – ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, many people including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted Facebook. Congress and BJP have come face to face with this. When the Congress was attacked, the Central Government also retaliated. Many people also demanded to change the entire team of Facebook India.