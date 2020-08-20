Facebook controversy: BJP MP wrote to the speaker, said – Shashi Tharoor should quit the post of Parliament panel chief

new Delhi: Amid controversy over Facebook, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has been written a letter. The BJP MP has written a letter to Speaker of Parliament Om Birla complaining about Shashi Tharoor. The BJP MP has also demanded the removal of Shashi Tharoor from the post of parliamentary panel head of IT affairs. A day earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gave notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor for breach of privilege. Also Read – Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: ​​Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his father, said – Your son is proud to be

Let me tell you that Facebook is directly and indirectly accused of politically benefiting the BJP. Facebook India's Aankhi Das is also in the discussion regarding this. A few days ago, America's Wall Street General published a detailed report on Facebook's status in India. Since then, there has been a political uproar in the politics of the country about Facebook.

Due to these allegations, Nishikant Dubey also gave notice of breach of privilege to Shashi Tharoor. Now the BJP MP said that Shashi Tharoor says that Facebook should answer before the Parliamentary Committee. How can Shashi Tharoor say this without the permission of the Parliamentary Committee. He said that we do not support any social media.