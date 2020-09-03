Facebook Controversy: Facebook says on congressional allegations- We reject fair, hatred

new Delhi: Faced with the controversy surrounding India’s democratic process, Facebook has told the Congress Party that it is an impartial platform and rejects all forms of hatred and bigotry and seeks to remain a platform, Where people can express their feelings openly. Also Read – Facebook banned BJP leader T. Raja Singh, surrounded by allegations

The Congress has released a Facebook letter in response to the concerns raised by it. Facebook has a September date on the counter letter. Let us know that Congress has been continuously raising the issue of Facebook for the past few weeks and is attacking the BJP.

Facebook's Director (Public Policy, Trust and Safety) Neil Potts said in the letter that the social media company has taken seriously the allegations of discrimination leveled by Congress and will ensure that it remains fair and at the highest level He is committed to maintaining honesty.

The Congress wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, alleging that the Indian arm of the social media company was interfering in India’s democratic process and social fabric and its soft approach towards members of the ruling BJP in the context of hate speech rules. is.

The party wrote a letter to Zuckerberg citing news of the American newspaper ‘Wall Street Journal’ and the magazine ‘Time’. Both these publications claimed partisanship on Facebook and closeness with the BJP.

On the other hand, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also wrote a three-page letter to Zuckerberg saying that Facebook employees are supporting those who have suffered frequent defeats in elections and alleged “abuses” to the Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers. He alleged that people sitting in the Facebook India team do not give any response despite complaints of favoritism.