Facebook Controversy: India head of Facebook has worked for Congress, said these sharp questions of BJP members …

Facebook Controversy: Amid the controversy over the fairness of Facebook, India head of this social media platform Ajit Mohan is involved in the controversy. Ajit Mohan, who appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Wednesday i.e. Wednesday, had to answer the questions raised about his own innocence. Actually, Ajit Mohan has worked for the Kerala unit of the Congress and the UPA government in the 2011 assembly elections. On the question made by the committee about this, Mohan said that he was associated with the party as a professional and not in any political position.

In the parliamentary committee meeting, BJP MPs also alleged that fact-checking third-party companies for Facebook are dominated by people who follow leftist ideology or have worked for Congress. Saffron party MPs cited the names of several personnel involved in the top management of the social media company and its fact-checking partner company.

According to the sources, the Facebook worker denied the allegations and said that the company respects freedom of expression and has a mechanism in which rules are followed and action is taken.

A source present in the meeting said on condition of anonymity, “Many issues related to Facebook were discussed. The Congress raised the issue of the article and the alleged nexus between the BJP and Facebook. The Facebook representative denied the allegations and said they follow global standards to report the post. He also denied the allegation of colluding with the BJP. “