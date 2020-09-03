Facebook Controversy: India heads targeted in parliamentary committee, will have to give written answers to these 90 questions

Facebook Controversy: After the questioning of the fairness of Facebook in the international media, the difficulties of this social media platform are also increasing in India. Opposition parties of the country have accused Facebook of bias. Amid the controversy, on Wednesday, a parliamentary committee questioned India head of this social media platform, Ajit Mohan. In the committee, BJP and Congress members accused Facebook of colluding and influencing ideas, which the company denied. Also Read – Monsoon Session: Question Hour will not be held in the Monsoon Session of Parliament due to Corona epidemic, the opposition raised questions on the intention of the Government

BJP members questioned the alleged political connections of Facebook employees and claimed that several senior executives of the company had acted in different ways for the Congress and its leaders, while opposition members asked that videos containing hate speech And why is the content still available online? And why didn't the social media company remove them?

Sources said that Mohan was questioned by the ruling and opposition members of the committee. Mohan gave oral answers to some questions, while he has been given almost 90 questions, which he has to answer in writing.

After the hearing, a spokesperson for the Facebook company said, “We are thankful for the time given to the Honorable Parliamentary Committee.” We are committed to keeping ourselves an open and transparent platform, as well as allowing people to express themselves freely and raise their voice. “

Committee chairman and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted on Wednesday, “All I can say is, given the media’s interest in the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, we held a meeting for about three and a half hours and this matter But later a consensus was reached to continue the discussion, which would also include representatives from Facebook. ” Apart from Facebook representatives, some others also appeared before the committee, due to which the proceedings lasted for about three and a half hours.

Sources said that discussions with Facebook representatives could not be concluded, the idea was to call a meeting again on 10 September, but a consensus could not be reached as some members opposed it on the basis that the tenure of the committee would be on 12 September Is being completed and then it has to be restructured.