Facebook Controversy: Who is the chief of Facebook India Ajit Mohan, why did work for Congress in Shashi Tharoor’s home state, know

Facebook India head Ajit Mohan: A new controversy has been added to the social media platform Facebook, surrounded by questions on the issue of fairness. This new controversy is about India head of platform Ajit Mohan. Actually, Ajit Mohan worked for the Congress in the Kerala assembly elections in 2011. He also worked for the Congress-led national coalition UPA. On Wednesday, Ajit Mohan, appearing before a parliamentary committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, admitted that he had worked for the Congress but that he had done it as a media professional.

According to the report of the news agency PTI, in the parliamentary committee meeting, BJP members raised questions about the alleged political connections of Facebook employees and claimed that many senior executives of the company have worked in different ways for the Congress and its leaders. , While opposition members asked why hate speech videos and content are still available online? And why didn't the social media company remove them?

According to sources, questions were raised about Mohan's involvement with the Kerala unit of the Congress and the UPA government in the 2011 assembly elections, to which he said he was associated with the party as a professional and not as a political figure.

BJP MPs also alleged that fact-checking third-party companies for Facebook are dominated by people who follow leftist ideology or have worked for the Congress. Saffron party MPs cited the names of several personnel involved in the top management of the social media company and its fact-checking partner company.

Ajit Mohan is in discussion since then. We also investigated the profile of Ajit Mohan on the linkin website. On this, he has told that he is the Managing Director and Vice President of Facebook in India since January 2019. Prior to this he was the CEO of Hotstar from January 2015 to December 2018. Prior to that he was the Executive Vice President of Star TV Network.

He has been a columnist of the prestigious American magazine Wall Street Journal. Talking about studies, he did his MBA from The Wharton School in 2003-2005. Prior to this he did his MA in Economics and International Relations from The John Hopkins University.

The funny thing is that Ajit Mohan worked for the Congress in the same state of Kerala with which Parliamentary Committee head Shashi Tharoor belongs.