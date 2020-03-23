Facebook Donates Over 700,000 Masks to Coronavirus Health Workers, Working to Get ‘Millions’ More

Facebook is contributing its provide of 720,000 respiratory masks to U.S. well being care employees and is trying to procure thousands and thousands of extra masks, becoming a member of Apple and others pitching in to present the protecting gear amid crucial shortages throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s co-founder and CEO, introduced the donation Sunday on the social platform.

“Health employees urgently want extra protecting gear,” Zuckerberg wrote. “To assist, Facebook donated our emergency reserve of 720,000 masks that we had purchased in case the [California] wildfires continued. We’re additionally engaged on sourcing thousands and thousands of extra to donate. I hope you’re all staying wholesome and secure!”

The White Home has issued a name for personal firms to donate any N95 respiratory masks, that are designed to filter at the very least 95% of airborne particles. For Facebook, the donation of the masks is one other alternative to present it may be a drive for good, amid a current backlash in opposition to the corporate over considerations that it’s grown too massive and highly effective. As of the tip of 2019, the social large had almost $55 billion in money and equivalents.

Final week, Facebook launched the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Data Heart, a brand new module pinned to the highest of customers’ Information Feeds with info and updates from WHO and the CDC, native well being organizations and information shops.

The corporate is also shifting extra workers to monitor person posts for indicators of self-harm or suicide, in accordance to Zuckerberg, and Facebook says it can provide $100 million in money grants and advert credit for small companies that need assistance throughout the coronavirus disaster.

On the decision final week, Zuckerberg additionally instructed reporters that — like most of Facebook’s 45,000 workers — he’s working from house throughout the pandemic.