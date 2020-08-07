Facebook Extends Work From Home Option Through July 2021

Amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook will give most of its staff the choice to work at home till July 2021.

Facebook’s transfer to increase WFH by way of mid-2021 follows an analogous announcement by Google final month. Beforehand, Facebook had instructed staff to count on to work at home, if their job capabilities allow, by way of the top of 2020. Facebook’s extension of its work at home coverage was first reported by Enterprise Insider.

“Primarily based on steering from well being and authorities consultants, in addition to choices drawn from our inner discussions about these issues, we’re permitting staff to proceed voluntarily working from dwelling till July 2021,” Facebook spokesperson Nneka Norville stated in a press release. “As well as, we’re giving staff a further $1,000 for dwelling workplace wants.”

At present, Facebook plans to reopen places of work in a restricted capability in areas the place authorities steering permits for it, and the place there was virus mitigation for about two months. Nevertheless, given the an infection tendencies within the U.S. and Latin America, the social large will not be prone to reopen a lot of its places of work earlier than the top of the yr.

In response to Facebook, most of its staff have been working remotely since mid-March, when quarantine orders within the U.S. first went into impact. As of the top of June, the corporate had 52,554 staff.

In Could, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated most of the social large’s staff shall be allowed to work at home completely even after the coronavirus disaster ends. He projected that round 50% of the corporate’s workforce may very well be distant within the subsequent 5-10 years.

That very same month, Twitter grew to become one of many first corporations to announce that staff will be capable to work at home completely in the event that they select to, if their job duties enable it.