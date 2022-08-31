Facebook Gaming closes its app: it wanted to be Twitch and only got a few crumbs from the gamer market

Facebook has announced the closure of its Facebook Gaming application, which allows its users watch and play video games on demand. Specifically, as of October 28, Facebook Gaming will no longer be available on iOS and Android.

In any case, game features will continue to be accessible through the main app of Facebook, that is, in its web version. This means you’ll still be able to find games, streamers, and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app. Therefore, the web version, which can be found within the Games section of Facebook, it will continue to work with streams from creatorsweb games and its other functions.

It failed to be a rival to Twitch

Facebook Gaming hit the market more than two years ago. After [un 2019 interesante](The video game streaming war in 2019: Mixer and Facebook Gaming soar and Fortnite loses the first position), the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 fueled the rise of playing and watching video games online.

Facebook Gaming was seen in its day as a potential threat to Twitchthe dominant platform in that market, which has even taken over traditional YouTube stars.

But the reality is very different: according to a report by the market research company Streamlabs, in the second quarter of 2022 Facebook Gaming only represented 7.9% of the market share by number of hours viewed. Twitch reached a share of almost 77% and YouTube 15.4%.

Other Twitch Competitors

Facebook is not the first Internet giant to has tried to recreate the Twitch formula and has failed. In 2020, Microsoft shut down its streaming service, which was called Mixer. He had even managed to sign a multi-million dollar deal for famed Fortnite player Tyler “Ninja” Blevins to stream exclusively on his service, but he had a flat tire along the way and Ninja ended up returning to Twitch.

YouTube, owned by the mighty Google, has the honor of being Twitch’s closest competitor. The company’s YouTube Gaming division has managed to tempt Twitch’s biggest talents, including Ludwig Ahgren, Rachell Hofstetter, and Timothy Betar, better known online under their respective aliases “Ludwig,” “Valkyrae,” and “TimTheTatman.”